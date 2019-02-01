England: State fiscal economist: Georgia’s economy strong

During the second week of the 2019 legislative session, the House and Senate appropriations committees held two days of budget hearings.
We heard from state agencies and departments, as well as from Gov. Brian Kemp and the state’s fiscal economist.
Economist Ken Heaghney brought us some good news.
He said Georgia’s economy remains strong, with 114,000 jobs added over the past 21 months, including 16,000 just last month. Household wealth in Georgia also has risen, and consumer spending is up.
He expects state revenues to grow by more than 4 percent in the current fiscal year and by 3.5 percent during Fiscal Year 2020.
Dr. Heaghney said an economic slowdown could begin within 12-18 months but should be mild in Georgia. He said the state’s $2.5 billion in reserve funds should help the government weather a future recession.
In his remarks about his proposed FY2020 budget, Gov. Kemp highlighted his proposal for $3,000 raises for all certified public school teachers. These raises would be in addition to the full funding of the Quality Basic Education formula for the second fiscal year in a row.
Gov. Kemp also proposed 2-percent merit increases for state employees. And in keeping with another campaign promise to look for alternatives to a full Medicaid program expansion, he earmarked $1 million for the Department of Community Health to pursue flexibility options for the program.
On another front, the governor requested $500,000 to establish a GBI task force to combat the proliferation of gangs.
According to the Georgia Gang Investigators Association, there are 1,500 suspected gang networks in our state.
In addition to his proposed operating budgets, Gov. Kemp called for a $100 million bond package to continue our program of repair and replacement of bridges across the state. Another priority is the $150 million replacement of the state’s voting machines before the 2020 presidential election.
This week, the subcommittees of the House Appropriations Committee will begin tackling their parts of the budgets. This will be a short week for us under the Gold Dome due to the hustle and bustle in the days leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII game at Atlanta’s world-class Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116.
If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at 404-463-2245 or via email at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
