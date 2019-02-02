Bridgeman: Language ‘evolving’ too quickly for me

During my working times, I have heard repeatedly that “language evolves.” That is the rationale for adding new words to the dictionary.
Maybe I’ve gotten too old to “evolve.” Too many useless words have “evolved” in my mind. A couple of usages have become too modern for me — perhaps I had good grammar teachers, my senior English teacher and one of the first copy editors I endured (who also sold ads).
(A note: Good copy editors are rare creatures. I’ve known maybe four or five in more than 40 years. Married the best one. All good copy editors are endured. They are royal pains in the butt, and almost always right.)
One modern usage that irritates me is the use of “they” and “their” for singular nouns. Recently, I’ve been told, but have not seen yet, that the Associated Press style book accepts “they” as a gender-neutral pronoun. Sorry, it ain’t.
“They” is plural. He, she and it are singular. I don’t object to another pronoun for transgender folks, but I’m not rushing to create one.
I have seen the increasing emphasis on “gender-neutral” and that’s fine. I don’t oppose it. But I do oppose the use of “they” for singular things. A gender-neutral person is a person — one, singular.
Similarly, I detest the use of “they” for “it.” In my line of work, it occurs most often for government bodies or agencies. Those entities are “its,” not people.
Back to gender-neutral. If we need such a thing, at least make it singular.
Moving on, I’m opposed to the notion of “investment” when we mean spending. Politicians are fond of this. An investment is something he or she favors. Spending is something to be opposed. Both involve money. A little honesty would help, but that term has fallen right off a cliff.
It’s not exactly word usage, but when did “tax” become a dirty word. Taxes pay for lots of valuable things — education and roads are among my favorites; courts and judges would rank pretty highly. It requires money, which almost always comes from taxes.
“Resources” usually means money. It can be said to be people or time or supplies. All those cost money. Educators are among the worst abusers of the term.
Perhaps it is the need to be cheerful, especially for little kids, but educators are fanatical about being “positive” and “getting our message out” — speaking of things I dislike. Nearly every subject, including education, has good and bad both associated with it.
Dual enrollment, for example, is a current buzzword and trend. But some educators worry about kids being pushed into dual enrollment courses — this happens with advanced placement courses, too.
Broadcasters are among the worst “misusers” (I can make up words, too.) They never use three words when 15 or 20 can be slathered around. One of the current buzz words in my business is someone’s “take.” That used to be an opinion or comment or view. It’s more hip and modern to use “take,” even though it has no real meaning.
Nobody writes an article, or reports a story. Everyone “does a piece.” That same term is used for TV and websites. It took me awhile but I finally realized a “blog” is someone’s column. I’d rather read a column. Haven’t read a blog yet — that I know about.
I am a sports fan, and more particularly a basketball fan. I can’t tell you the last time I heard the words “shot” or “pass.” Both are now “looks.” No one “makes” or “sinks” a basket anymore. Everyone “knocks down” the “look.”
Ugh. Spare me. Please.
Every field has its jargon. I understand that, even appreciate it occasionally. Some in our business spell “lead,” for the beginning of a story, as “lede.” I assume that is from days long ago, but don’t know.
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
