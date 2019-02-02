Jacks: Soups for the cold weather

The Super Bowl is on Sunday.
Everyone keeps asking me who I am pulling for. This is a very hard decision for me. I have friends that are running backs on both teams. These are guys that I have actually had at my house and fed meals to, along with many of their friends, while they were players at UGA.
The Los Angeles Rams have two former Georgia players and New England has three. Georgia has had a player in the Super Bowl for the last 16 years. They have had three MVPs in the Super Bowl and hopefully will have number four this year.
Looks like we have cold weather for a while. I think the best food to eat during cold weather is soup. Soups can be made as simple or as complex as you want them. When making soup for a meal you want to make them filing enough so that you aren’t hungry an hour later.
My family always liked soup that you could add cornbread to which made it more filling, such as my Country Cabbage Soup.
Country Cabbage Soup
Ingredients
2 lbs. ground beef
2 cans (28 oz. each) stewed tomatoes
1 medium head of cabbage, shredded
2 large onions, chopped
6 celery ribs, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
In a large saucepan cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Add the tomatoes, cabbage, onion and celery. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 25 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in salt and pepper.
*Be creative when making this. For instance, stir in some shredded carrots or frozen mixed vegetables. For a more filling soup add 2 cups of cooked rice or pasta.
One of my favorite soups is simple cheese with spinach.
Cream of Spinach Cheese Soup
Ingredients
1 cup chicken broth
1 pkg. (6 oz.) fresh baby spinach, chopped
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1/8 tsp. pepper
4 tsps. all-purpose flour
1 can (5 oz.) evaporated milk
1 cup cheddar cheese
Directions
In a small saucepan, combine the broth, spinach, onion powder and pepper. Bring to a boil. Combine flour and milk until smooth; gradually add to soup. Return to a boil. Reduce heat. Cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in cheese until melted.
*You could also add 2 cups of cubed chicken (cooked) to make it a more filling soup.
So if you aren’t a fan of tomatoes, but like vegetables, my cheese-based vegetable soup you would probably really like on a cold winter night.
Chunky Cheese Soup
Ingredients
2 cups water
2 cups diced, peeled potatoes
1/2 cup diced carrots
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 1/2 tsps. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 cup cubed, fully-cooked ham
1/4 cup butter, cubed
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups whole milk
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
In a large saucepan, combine the first seven ingredients, bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer until the vegetables are tender. Add ham. In another saucepan melt the butter. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in cheese until melted. Add to the soup. Serve hot with crackers or bread.
Many of you have probably tried egg drop soup from the local Chinese restaurant. It was probably thin like water. By adding a couple of ingredients this soup becomes thick and filling.
Egg Drop Soup
Ingredients
3 cups chicken broth
1 Tbsp. cornstarch
2 Tbsps. cold water
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 green onion, sliced
Directions
In a large saucepan, bring broth to a boil over medium heat. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; gradually stir into broth. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat. Drizzle beaten egg into hot broth stirring constantly. Remove from the heat. Stir in the onion.
*There are many variations of this recipe but the addition of cornstarch thickens the soup and gives it a rich golden color.
Here’s a creamy comforting broccoli soup. It’s a delicious way to eat your vegetables, too.
Best Broccoli Soup
Ingredients
2 cups water
4 cups chopped fresh broccoli (about 1 1/2 lbs.)
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped carrots
1/2 cup chopped onion
6 Tbsps. butter, cubed
6 Tbsps. all-purpose flour
3 cups chicken broth
2 cups 2% milk
1 Tbsp. minced fresh parsley
1 tsp. onion salt
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. salt
Directions
In a Dutch oven bring water to a boil. Add the broccoli, celery and carrots. Boil 2-3 minutes or until crisp/tender. Drain. Set vegetables aside. In the same pot, sauté onions in butter until tender. Stir in flour to form a smooth paste. Gradually stir in broth and milk until smooth. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for one minute or until thickened. Stir in reserved vegetables and remaining ingredients. Reduce heat. Cook, stirring occasionally for 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
I think most restaurants around probably serve potato soup these days as their soup at lunch time. Mine is a little different and I think you will really like it.
Two Potato Soup
Ingredients
1/2 lb. small, unpeeled red potatoes cut into chunks
1/2 lb. medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
1 can (14 1/2 oz.) reduced sodium chicken broth
1 cup water
1/4 cup chopped onion
2 tsps. canola oil
1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
1/4 cup 2% milk
2 Tbsps. evaporated milk
3 Tbsps. cream cheese, cubed
1 Tbsp. minced fresh parsley
1/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. white pepper
1/3 cup Swiss cheese, shredded
Directions
Place potatoes in a large saucepan; add broth and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover and cook 10-15 minutes or until almost tender. Meanwhile in a small skillet, sauté onions in oil until tender; add to potatoes. In a small bowl, combine the flour, milk and evaporated milk until smooth; add to potato mixture. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes until thickened. Reduce heat.
Stir in the cream cheese, parsley, salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for 5-10 minutes or until cream cheese is melted and potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally.
Garnish with Swiss cheese.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
