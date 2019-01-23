Track and Field: Apalachee’s Ferguson signs with Kennesaw State

Apalachee head track and field coach David Seawright says the program’s goal every season is to have at least one athlete sign a college scholarship.
That goal was achieved this year before the start of the 2019 season as one of the school’s top female athletes, Tahlia Ferguson, signed with Division I program Kennesaw State on Jan. 16.
Ferguson had an outstanding junior season for Apalachee and helped the girls team win their first-ever team region championship last spring. She was part of the school’s record-breaking 4x100-meter relay team that won first place in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA and sectionals and finished seventh at the state meet in Carrollton. She also ran a leg on the 4x400-meter relay team which won the region and competed at state. And she was region runner-up in both the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes, qualifying for state in the 400. She holds the school record in both events.
“She’s really important to our overall team,” Seawright said of Ferguson, who picked Kennesaw after taking a handful of other college visits. “They were definitely her favorite and she and her family felt it was important for her to be comfortable where she went.”
Seawright said one of Ferguson’s biggest strengths is her versatility. While she primarily focuses on the 400 and the two relays, she can do the 100-meter dash and has tried high jump and long jump as well.
“She’s gotten faster each year in all of her times and I think she’s going to continue improving in those main events this season,” Seawright said.
Ferguson’s father, Tauheed Ferguson, is the team’s sprinters coach and is an assistant on the school’s football coaching staff. Her younger brother, Tauheed, is a sophomore on the football and track and field teams. He competed at the state meet in the 300-meter hurdles last year and had the top time of all freshmen in Class AAAAAA.
Apalachee’s track and field season begins Feb. 13 with a 4 p.m. meet at Wesleyan.
Track and Field: Apalachee’s Ferguson signs with Kennesaw State
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry