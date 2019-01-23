Basketball: Lady Doggs knock off Apalachee 57-47

On a night when Winder-Barrow head boys basketball coach Ron Garren collected his 400th win, his daughter Kimberly picked up her 39th earlier Tuesday evening as the Lady Bulldoggs overcame a sluggish start and pulled away for a 57-47 win over the Lady Wildcats in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
Winder-Barrow senior guard and Cincinnati signee Chellia Watson led all scorers with 30 points while Daisia Stillwell added 12 and was a force on the boards.
“We had a slow start, and they wanted to slow us down and did so well in the beginning,” Kimberly Garren said. “But then Chellia got it turned on and Daisia fought hard throughout the night. It was a very physical game and we were proud to get the W.”
The Lady Bulldoggs (15-7, 5-2 region) will host Habersham Central at 7 p.m. Friday and finish up the regular season next week with games against Gainesville and Dacula. They’ll be looking to secure the No. 2 seed heading into next month’s region tournament at Winder-Barrow.
“Starting out this season, we wanted to make it to state,” said Garren, who had to replace four starters off a team that reached the Elite Eight last season. “We still feel like we’ve got a shot to come back and win the region tournament and that’s something our kids deserve. Our motto is RISE: reach in and shock everyone.”
Apalachee (6-16, 0-7) was led Tuesday by Nakia Hooks, who finished with 23 points. The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Friday when they host Gainesville at 7 p.m.
