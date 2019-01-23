The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday appointed Alan Shuman as the new county chief of emergency services.
Shuman had been serving as interim chief since August, following the resignation of former chief John Skinner, who took a new security chief position with the Barrow County School System.
Thirteen applications were received and seven candidates were selected to interview for a panel created by the county manager that consisted of the sheriff, public works director, leisure services director, chief financial officer, human resources director and county manager Mike Renshaw, Renshaw said. Interviews were conducted Jan. 7-8. Two candidates withdrew their names following scheduling, Renshaw said.
Shuman has been employed by BCES since 2013 and has over 40 years in emergency services experience. He was chief state fire marshal for 11 years, from January 2000 to May 2011. Prior to that, he was a firefighter for the City of Riverdale for 24 years.
“I’ve developed a tremendous amount of trust and respect in (Shuman),” Renshaw said.
“I’m not standing up here by myself without a support system,” Shuman said, acknowledging his family and command staff in attendance.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the Jan. 23 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Commissioners approve Shuman as BCES chief
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)