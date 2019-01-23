Winder council approves Second Street resurfacing

The Winder City Council, in a called meeting last Thursday, approved a $582,625 contract with Astra Construction Services of Woodstock for the resurfacing of Second Street, which runs along Victor Lord Park.
The full-depth reclamation project on the street, which runs from Maynard Street to Highway 11 at Publix and Dollar General, will probably be the only resurfacing project the city does this year, Mayor David Maynard said. The project has been in the city’s que for a few years but has been passed over, councilman Sonny Morris said.
“I think it’s time we get it done,” Morris said, with other council members agreeing.
City officials weren’t sure exactly at last week’s meeting when the resurfacing work would begin.
