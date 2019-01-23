Council discusses Auburn Center leases

The Auburn City Council, last Thursday, discussed the following items that could possibly be voted on at the 5 p.m. council meeting on Feb. 7:
•contracts to lease the Auburn Center to La Bell Weddings Inc. and JimNEllie Studios. The proposed contract, submitted by city administrator Alex Mitchem, is to lease the top floor of the Auburn Center to Tonya Sola and Jennifer Patton, La Bell Weddings Inc., for $1,500 per month; and to lease the basement area to Jim Jarrell and Ellie Ellis, JimNEllie Studios, for $1,000 per month. Council member Robert L. Vogel III said he felt like the proposed rental amount was really low. Vogel also said he wanted to see a list of items the renters are providing before the contracts were signed.
•update on the city’s 2019 Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) from the state, presented by Iris Akridge, public works director, to be used for widening and resurfacing 6th Street and College Street. Akridge said the LMIG funds for 2019 are approximately $88,642 of which the city is required to match by 30 percent, or $26,539, for a total project cost of $115,000. The 6th Street and College Street project is projected to cost $151,535. Funds can be used immediately upon receiving or can be accumulated for construction up to three years for a project.
•the placement of two additional stop signs at the intersection of College Street and 6th Avenue. Police chief Chris Hodge presented the proposal due to the increase in traffic with the Auburn Center in the final stages of completion. This project would not cost the city anything since the items are in stock at the public works department.
•an ordinance amendment to the city’s Municipal Code section on Noises, to include a new section prohibiting the use of consumer fireworks during certain times of the day and year.
•consider an Eagle Scout Project to benefit Shackleford Park. Matthew Mark Luke Goldshot, with Boy Scout Troop 172 in Winder, would like to build seven tent pads and four hammock poles in the camping area at the park to complete his Eagle Scout project.
•approval of the fireworks display and contract associated with the July 2019 Independence Day Celebration display with East Coast Pyrotechnics at a cost of $14,000 — the same cost as 2018.
In other business, the council met in closed session for approximately two hours, at Thursday’s meeting, to continue employee evaluations.
