Buffington: Georgia legislature starts 2019 session

The Georgia Legislature is back in session with a slew of new state officials under the Gold Dome.
For the first time in eight years, the state is led by a new governor, Gov. Brian Kemp, who was elected last year in a bitter campaign fight with Democrat Stacey Abrams.
That election cycle also saw the legislature itself move more “purple” as a number of Republicans in suburban areas were ousted in favor of Democrats.
In his inauguration speech, Kemp called for more unity in the state, a move that could help file down some of the sharp edges left over from last year’s campaign. Kemp knows that before his term as governor is over, he could be facing a legislature that goes Democratic in the House. Hopefully, the bitterness we now see in Washington D.C. between the parties won’t trickle down to further inflame partisan bickering here in Georgia.
So what are the issues the legislature is likely to take up in 2019?
Here are a few thoughts:
•Rural issues such as greater access to broadband and rural health care will get more attention. Kemp won the governor’s seat by appealing to rural Georgia. As the state’s urban and suburban areas move Democratic, the Republican stronghold becomes more rural in nature. That means rural issues are likely to get more attention in the coming years.
•Social issues such as the controversial “religious liberty” legislation could get more attention now. Former Gov. Nathan Deal was always cool to social issues which he thought made Georgia look like a backwards, hick state. Kemp may or may not follow in that tradition. But with the Super Bowl coming to Atlanta next month, it’s unlikely the state will want a high-profile fight over “religious liberty” legislation this year. The issue is one the far right has pushed for, but Georgia has generally taken a more moderate tone in social issues like this. I don’t look for this to be debated much in 2019.
•Education is always a hot topic in the legislature since it consumes so much of the state budget. Kemp has already called for a significant increase in teacher pay, a move that might see some traction this year. Another education topic that could get a lot of attention is when the school year should begin. The state’s tourism industry has been lobbying hard for the state to put an end to allowing schools to start early in August. The state’s tourism folks want a longer summer both to encourage more travel and for seasonal teen workers. But the education establishment is largely against that idea, saying that it wants students to complete the first semester before the Christmas break. Republicans have always endorsed the idea of more “local control” in education and they now pull all the levers of state government. In this debate, we will find out if they really mean that, or if it’s just political platitudes. A Senate committee looking at the idea seems to think the state should ban an early start to the school year calendar. Sen. John Wilkinson, whose district covers part of Jackson County, was on that committee.
•Guns. Legislation that would permit “constitutional carry” has already been introduced. It’s a pretty extreme position — that anyone should be allowed to carry a gun anywhere even without a permit. But the gun lobby is strong in Georgia, so anything can happen.
•Certificates of Need could be done away with during this legislative session. That would allow hospitals to expand without getting state permission. Such a move could have a dramatic impact on our area since both Hall County and Athens-Clarke are regional medical centers. A CON fight is looming now in the Braselton area. Stay tuned.
•Medical marijuana. Although Georgia allows certain patients to have low THC oil for medical use, there’s no way to legally get the oil in Georgia. The state could allow a limited number of growers and dispensaries to make the oil available. Some state officials are opposed to the idea, but the medical marijuana issue is becoming more “normalized” in the public and has broad support across party lines. This may be the year making marijuana oil available in-state becomes a reality.
•Immigration. Although this is a huge issue in Washington, it’s mostly a federal concern, not a state issue. Diatribes by some state officials against “sanctuary cities” are mostly just political posturing. Georgia’s agriculture community depends on access to seasonal immigrant labor. Don’t look for new Gov. Kemp to take his pickup truck and begin rounding up illegal immigrants.
•The state’s voting system. Georgia’s electronic voting machines are now outdated and lack a paper trail. It’s going to cost a lot of money, but the state needs to update its voting system before the 2020 elections. But the issue is tainted by Democratic allegations of voter suppression. Republican leaders may balk at updating the election system just to pushback against Democrats who support the idea.
•Mental health issues. School shootings around the nation have raised the awareness of the need to better address mental health issues in schools. Gov. Kemp has focused on this as part of a move to improve school safety. Mental health issues in Georgia are a huge problem. If you don’t believe it, just read the crime section in this newspaper.
•Rep. Tommy Benton of Jefferson is being given a “second chance” this session. Benton was stripped of his committee posts last year after he circulated a document to colleagues that claimed slavery wasn’t the cause of the Civil War. Benton has also defended the KKK and voted against having the statue of MLK on the state house grounds. Benton’s antiquated views about the Civil War and racial issues have long been controversial, but he easily won re-election last year. Last week, Benton was named as chairman of the House Retirement Committee, a position that oversees retirement funds for teachers and state employees. All is forgiven under the Gold Dome, as long as you’re a member of the right political party.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
