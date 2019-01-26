England: A new governor, a new season

The Great Experiment that we witness daily in the United States succeeds only because of the peaceful transition of power. This transition took place in Georgia on Monday, Jan. 14, with the inauguration of Gov. Brian Kemp — followed by the departure of arguably the greatest governor of my lifetime, Nathan Deal.
Gov. Deal never sought a legacy, but a great one has found him. Cindy and I had the honor of standing with many of his senior staff members, who have become very close personal friends, as we bid Gov. and Mrs. Deal not a goodbye, but a “we will see you later.”
The Georgia State Patrol Honor Guard did a beautiful job in honoring them during the departure ceremony as well. Not a dry eye was found among us, for we fully recognized that this was the end of a remarkable season — a season that has been very good to Georgia.
The departure ceremony took place at the end of a day filled with many other meaningful moments.
The Georgia General Assembly convened for the first day of its 2019 legislative session. Each member of the House of Representatives and the Senate took his or her oath of office. It was the eighth time that I stood there, with Cindy at my side and my hand on my personal Bible, yet it felt like the first. I had butterflies in my stomach and hair standing up on the back of my neck. What a deeply felt honor it is to represent you!
At 2:30 p.m. Monday inside Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavillion, our new governor was sworn into office in front of thousands of Georgia citizens and public officials. Cindy and I had the privilege of being in the audience for the historic moment.
Also sworn into office were the rest of the state’s newly-elected top officials — Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, State School Superintendent Richard Woods, Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, and Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
During his inaugural address, Gov. Kemp called on all of us to put people ahead of divisive politics. I sincerely believe this team will do that.
On Thursday, Gov. Kemp presented his proposed state budget that would provide $3,000 raises for all public school teachers, would for the second year in a row fully fund public schools, and would provide 2-percent raises to state employees. He also is prepared to commit significant resources to mental health services in schools and communities, and to go after the gang crisis in Georgia. These financial commitments are evidence that Gov. Kemp meant what he promised on the campaign trail.
On Friday, I was reappointed chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, which is the House’s largest committee and is responsible for producing each session’s annual and mid-year appropriations bills. We are looking forward to working with the new governor and showing in concrete ways that we recognize the contributions of our teachers and state employees.
Our appropriations work begins this week with joint hearings of the House and Senate appropriations committees. I can promise you that we will continue to do our level best for Georgia and her citizens.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at 404-463-2245 or at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county and our great state.
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
England: A new governor, a new season
