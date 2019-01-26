Terrell: Look out, Georgia

Look out Georgia!
Here comes California and Stacey Abrams won’t be far behind!
The Democrats have figured out how to harvest votes and the fertile fields of Georgia lie right square in front of their tractors and combines!
Congressional Democrats and the left have a plan that could take your vote at the ballot box right out of the box.
Georgia, with its 16 electoral votes, and its recent jump onto the national stage is a target. There is a bullseye on every voter, legal and illegal, in Georgia.
Don’t say it can’t happen here.
It’s obvious that the Democratic Party and its allies that lie far to the left have decided that election reform is their top priority. They intend to win everything in 2020 and never look back.
It’s called “doing business the California way.”
If you were following election returns during the recent campaign you would have noticed that a number of Republican candidates in California had comfortable leads late into the races as they were being counted and forecast.
Several candidates literally went to bed thinking they had won their races only to find a large number of outstanding ballots had not been counted.
The process was cleverly perceived and actually started back in 2015. Remember that year because that’s also the time frame in which Stacey Abrams began her march toward the Governor’s Office here in Georgia.
In 2015 California followed Oregon and established an automatic voter registration process for the state.
In California, any person who does anything through the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles is automatically registered to vote. Walk in and get a driver’s license or renew a driver’s license and bingo, you walk out a registered voter.
Hardly any questions asked. And, don’t forget, California is home to more than 2.4 million illegal aliens according to the Public Policy Institute of California.
You can even register to vote by mail. The following shows how easy it is. “When you complete your application, mail it to the address provided on the application. You will need to provide your California driver’s license or identification card number or the last 4 digits of your social security number. If you do not have any of these numbers leave the field blank and the election officials will assign you a voter identification number.”
Congratulations. You are now a registered voter in the state of California! That’s pretty easy.
There is more.
In 2016, California passed the Voter’s Choice Act (Wall Street Journal, 1-19-2019). The act allows each county to mail a ballot to every registered voter. Ballots are now delivered automatically to every registered voter.
In 2018, California mailed out 13 million ballots.
This is where the ballot harvesting begins. Anyone can show up at peoples’ homes and collect the ballots.
In addition, California law also allows voter registrars to count ballots postmarked or received on Election Day, as well as the frequent use of provisional ballots. You can even register to vote on Election Day and your vote will count.
This past November saw votes coming in long after the polls had closed. One GOP official estimated that as many as 250,000 ballots were turned in on Election Day and more followed days later.
There is no end or depth to the potential for voter fraud in California or elsewhere if other states follow suit and adopt the same laws.
Rest assured, there will be attempts. House Democrats in Washington want to see a similar bill, known as H.R. 1 passed on the federal level.
The bill will require automatic voter registration for all persons listed in federal and state data bases. A person on food stamps in Georgia would automatically be registered to vote.
H.R. 1 will also require same-day voter registration, easier provisional ballot casting, specific early voting periods, and the act will limit states in purging voter records.
The Wall Street Journal has declared California to now be a one-party state.
Don’t forget much of this is similar to what Stacey Abrams would like to see in Georgia.
The would-be governor of Georgia drew a lot of support, both verbal and financial, from the West Coast state.
We are facing dangerous times! The integrity of the ballot box is at stake.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: Look out, Georgia
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)