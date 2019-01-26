Almand: Restarting your exercise program

So you’ve decided to start working out again.
The gym has not been on your calendar for years (or decades). For those of you who have reached the 50-year mark and beyond, you need to reevaluate how you will approach your exercising going forward. You’re older. You have some nicks and bruises. You may have a health issue to contend with such as high blood pressure or a knee replacement.
One overriding reluctance is you don’t want the program you select becoming more of a problem than a solution. The last thing you need is to injure yourself. How many times have you heard of a friend or co-worker who got a free session at a gym, only to discover the next day they were in misery?
With that concern in mind, what are some of the parameters you should consider when reentering the fitness arena in order to make it more user-friendly? Here are my suggestions.
Your body gets 51
percent of the vote
For the first 30 days, let yourself adjust to exercising again. As I would tell any person over 50, you have decades left to workout. If you try and relive your 30s in the first week, the results will not be what you expected. Start low and slow. What’s your hurry? You’re going to be exercising in some form or fashion for the rest of your life.
Get organized
The muscles, tendons, ligaments and bone structure along with your heart, lungs and circulatory system need to be re-acclimated to a higher level of stress. The neurological system has to be rewired. You have to get all your components to “pull on the rope at the same time.” That event doesn’t happen overnight. It takes several weeks to prepare for the next level.
To judge your early workouts, take a “wait and see” attitude. What you feel the next morning will tell the tale as to whether you did too much. You adjust your next workout based on the previous day’s outcome.
Watch your form
Be aware of your posture. Correct form when doing any exercise is critical. When you lose proper alignment of the body, you should cease the exercise because you now are utilizing muscles improperly, outside their natural design.
Be in control
Always be in control, particularly when you are lifting weights. My approach is to never lift or pull a weight you can’t stop. If you can’t bring the weight to a full stop for a moment in time, then you are no longer in control of that barbell, dumbbell or machine weight. Never look like you are at war with the weights!
Warm up
With every workout, be it cardio or resistance training, always warm up first. The clearest example is when we baby boomers first wake up in the morning, the majority of us feel a little (or a lot) stiff. You don’t move very quickly in those first few minutes. But, what happens after you have your morning constitutional and get the coffee brewing? Darn if you don’t start to feel better.
I recommend five minutes of some form of cardio before initiating the workout of the day. Go about half to three-fourths speed, tops. Your job is to wake up the body for the next round of challenge.
Don’t be in a hurry
This links to the previous point. When you are starting your workout, you should gradually engage the resistance or cardio exercises. Sure, the 20- and 30-year-olds will “jump into the deep end of the pool,” grabbing a heavy weight right off or hitting the treadmill hard in the first minute or two. Not so much for us seniors who need to “walk before we run.”
Stretch
All movement is contraction based, whether you run, dig, lift, kick, tote or throw. If you are only contracting your muscles and ignoring a complementary relaxation counter balance, common sense tells you those fibers are going to become more stressed over time. Review my columns “As simple as ABC” from November and December 2016 for a detailed explanation.
Maintain your hydration
Around 70 percent of your weight is water. Your brain, your blood and your lungs are approximately 75 percent water. All your physical functions are optimized when you keep your fluid levels topped off just as your truck or car runs best when the oil, transmission, brake and radiator fluid levels are maintained to spec. What happens to your vehicle if you don’t? What do you think are the consequences for your health if you don’t hydrate properly?
In the future, don’t stress
It has happened to all of us. We go on vacation or the holidays get hectic or out-of-town family comes to visit or that darn flu bug just won’t go away.
That fitness program you embarked on months ago has to take a back seat for a week or two (or more). Don’t sweat it. The key with any fitness program is consistency.
In fact, envision this time off as a vacation. You have been working out diligently for months. Your body and your brain may actually need a break.
Don’t worry. You’ll get back to it. You know you will. In the meantime, don’t beat yourself up. I’ve had clients return from these “breaks” and actually do better in their first workout back.
Now is the time
Now is the time to regain your physical confidence. Go to my website and click on the “testimonials” webpage where you will see proof positive it can be done, regardless of your age.
Just be patient and, more importantly, consistent. The key is to keep on “keeping on.”
Your future depends on it.
Good luck and good health!
