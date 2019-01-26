Jacks: Snacking during the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is just a little over a week away and football season will officially be over.
There will be one more football get-together with friends. I’m sure we all have our favorites to make for these get-togethers. I’ve gotten a few new recipes and tried them and think they will definitely be new additions for tailgating and get-togethers with friends.
—
Wonton wrappers are rather easy to work with and you can be creative with them. They are found in the produce section — at least at Walmart that’s where they are found. I’m not a big fan of jalapeños due to stomach issues so I made this first recipe with and without them. I’ll be making it again for Super Bowl Sunday.
Jalapeño
Popper Wonton Cups
Ingredients
12 Wonton wrappers
4 oz. cream cheese,softened
1/2 cup sour cream
12 oz. bacon cooked and crumbled (reserve 2 Tbsps.)
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (reserve 2 Tbsps.)
3-4 jalapeños, seeded and chopped
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray muffin pan with cooking spray. Place 1 wonton wrapper in each muffin cup. Bake 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven and cool slightly.
In a medium size bowl stir together cream cheese, sour cream, bacon, cheddar cheese and chopped jalapeños. Spoon filling into wonton cups, then sprinkle with reserved bacon and cheese. Return to oven and bake for an additional 8-10 minutes until wontons are golden brown and cheese is melted.
—
I love getting crab Rangoons from my favorite Chinese restaurant in Athens but found they are rather simple to make. This recipe calls for frying in oil but you could also cook them in a muffin pan and fold corners over. I’ve cooked them both ways and like them both ways.
Crisp Crab Rangoon
Ingredients
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 green onions, finely chopped
1/4 cup finely chopped imitation crab meat
1 tsp. minced garlic
16 wonton wrappers
Oil for frying
Sweet and sour sauce
Directions
In a small bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add the onions, crab and garlic. Place about 1 1/2 teaspoons in the center of a wonton wrapper. (Keep remaining wrappers covered with a damp paper towel until ready to use.) Moisten edges with water; fold opposite over filling and press to seal. Repeat. In an electric skillet, heat 1 inch of oil to 375 degrees. Fry wontons, in batches, for 1-2 minutes or until golden brown, turning once. Drain on paper towels. Serve with sweet and sour sauce.
—
One of my favorite vegetables is spinach so I love making different dishes with it. Now since we have a big pack of wonton wrappers and don’t want them to dry out and go bad I figured it would be a good time to share more wonton recipes. This is another one of my favorites to make and to eat.
Spinach Dip
Wonton Cups
Ingredients
1 pkg. (24) wonton wrappers
3 pkgs. ream cheese, softened
1 cup mayonnaise
1 (10 oz.) pkg. frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
8 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
18 oz can water chestnuts, finely chopped
2 green onions, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
Black pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix cream cheese and mayonnaise in a large mixing bowl. It is best to use a hand mixer here. Add spinach, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions, water chestnuts, garlic and black pepper and mix. Place one wonton wrapper in each cavity of a non-stick muffin pan or mini-cupcake pan. I prefer the shallow, wider cups made from the muffin pans as the spinach dip gets more surface area, but either way works. Scoop 1-2 Tbsp. of the spinach dip into each wonton cup. Then place in the oven for about 15 minutes or until wonton wrappers become golden brown and the dip is warmed. Serve immediately.
—
Another one of my favorites are the Southwestern cream cheese cups made with wonton wrappers.
Southwestern
Cream Cheese Cups
Ingredients
8 oz. cream cheese or 1 cup, at room temperature
1/2 cup black beans
1/2 cup corn
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1 jalapeño pepper. seeded and diced
2 tsps. tacos seasonings
24 wonton wrappers or small tortillas
2 tsps. taco seasoning
1/2 cup shredded cheese, Mexican, cheddar or mozzarella
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease 2 standard-sized muffin pans (total 24 cups) with cooking spray and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese, cilantro, jalapeño pepper, black beans, corn, taco seasoning and salt. Line the muffin tins with the wonton wrappers or small tortillas. Divide cream cheese mixture evenly into muffin tins. Top with shredded cheese mixture and bake 10-12 minutes or until golden and cheese is bubbly.
—
Another of our favorites is made with cheese and sausage and the wonton wrappers. I have hundreds of recipes for stuffing wonton wrappers. They are really easy to work with.
Cheesy
Sausage Wonton Cups
Ingredients
1 lb. breakfast sausage, cooked, crumbled and drained
1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, grated
1 1/2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
1 cup ranch dressing
1 can black olives (finely chopped)
1 red pepper, finely chopped
1 pkg. wonton wrappers
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all the ingredients, except the wonton wrapper, mixing until well combined. Spray a mini muffin pan with non-stick spray. Press 1 wonton wrapper in each opening, keeping wrapper open. Be careful not to tear them. Spray the wrappers with non-stick spray. Place in oven and cook for about 5 minutes until lightly browned. Remove wrappers from muffin tins, fill with sausage mixture. Place on baking sheet and bake for 5-10 minutes until bubbly.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
