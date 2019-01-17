Three arrested at Hoschton residence following SWAT situation

Three people suspected of crimes in Hall County were arrested in Barrow County on Thursday morning after two of the suspects briefly barricaded themselves in a residence in Hoschton.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office news release, around 10 a.m., Barrow County deputies and SWAT team members responded to 1115 Victron Dr., where Hall County deputies were attempting to apprehend Jacob Shelton, 24, of Gainesville. Hall County deputies had already made contact with Johnny Madwell, 24, of Flowery Branch, in the front of the residence and taken him into custody, but Shelton and Anna Damewood, 19, of Gainesville were barricaded in the residence and refused to exit when ordered to do so.
The SWAT team negotiated with Shelton and Damewood and they ultimately surrendered without incident, the release said.
Shelton is charged with probation and parole violation and obstruction of law enforcement. Madwell is charged with probation violation and possession of methamphetamine. Damewood is charged with probation violation and obstruction of law enforcement.
All three are suspected of additional theft- or burglary-related crimes in Hall County, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said Thursday morning.
