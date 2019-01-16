Football: BCA players earn postseason honors

The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team had several strong individual efforts on the gridiron in 2018 and those performances helped several players earn postseason recognition.
Chandler Maxwell, Lawson Maxwell, Tanner Schwebel, Lantry Greene and Andrew Klein were each named to the all-region team for GISA 4-AAA.
Schwebel was also named all-state, his second consecutive season earning that recognition.
The senior set a school record for career rushing yards with 4,025.
Lawson Maxwell represented BCA in the GISA All-Star Game in Americus at Southland Academy. Schwebel also competed in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star game hosted at Oconee County High School.
While the Knights finished 2018 at 2-8 overall, coach Lance Fendley said he was proud of how his team closed out the campaign.
The Knights ended up competing against eight playoff teams in 2018 and two which received first round byes.
“The travel was tough on us this season but we always stress to our players not to let things like that become a factor,” Fendley said.
Preparations have begun for the 2019 season with offseason conditioning. The GISA will once again allow schools to hold spring football practice and BCA will take part in May.
“That is really going to help us in terms of seeing where we are and who we have,” Fendley said after this past season.
