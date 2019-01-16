Wrestling: Apalachee finishes third, Bulldoggs fifth in area duals

ing team took third and Winder-Barrow placed fifth out of six teams in the GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA duals tournament Saturday at Habersham Central High School.
Lanier went 5-0 to win the duals and Habersham Central took second place as both teams advanced to this weekend’s state duals in Macon.
The Wildcats dropped matches to Lanier (50-27) and Habersham (57-12) but recorded 42-39 wins over both Dacula and Winder-Barrow and knocked off Gainesville 54-18 to finish 3-2 on the day.
“We had a couple of younger kids get pins in key matchups and that was a big plus for us,” Apalachee coach Randy Hill said. “The Lanier match was close but we gave up 12 points because we didn’t have wrestlers at 106 and 182 (pounds), and against Habersham, a lot of it was their stronger guys against some of our weaker guys. But I’m glad we kept improving and now we’ve got to work on getting ready for the traditional tournaments.”
The Wildcats had three wrestlers go undefeated on the day as junior Allan Fulk at 132 pounds, junior Bryson Ferguson at 138 and sophomore Hunter Noblett at 170 all went 5-0.
Seniors Corbin Lang and Alex Stephenson went 4-1 at 220 and 195, respectively, and freshman Isaiah Skinner went 3-2 at 120 to help the Wildcats.
The Wildcats will wrestle at Johnson High School in a duals match on Friday and will then be at Flowery Branch Jan. 23 for a quad match in the lead-up to the area traditional tournament, Feb. 1-2 at Dacula.
Winder-Barrow went 1-4 in the area duals, picking up a win over Gainesville. The Bulldoggs will compete in a tri meet at Banks County on Tuesday.
