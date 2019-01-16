Basketball: BCA boys win two more region games

The Bethlehem Christian Academy boys basketball team’s record-best start kept going over the weekend as the Knights picked up a pair of GISA Region 4-AAA victories on the road.
The Knights (15-3, 3-0 region entering Tuesday’s home non-region contest with Killian Christian) knocked off Augusta Prep 71-56 on Friday and followed that up Saturday with a 52-35 win at Westminster of Augusta.
BCA’s balanced scoring continued as Makayal Cooper led the Knights in the Augusta Prep game with 23 points while Ray Peevy and Travis Taylor poured in 15 points apiece.
Laine Jean Francois was the top scorer against Westminster with 11 points while Adam Gano added 10.
“We’re feeling pretty good about the (region wins),” BCA coach Robert Strong said this week. “It was kind of a tale of two cities in those games because the first game we were really good offensively and not so much defensively, and the second game it was the reverse. But we’re doing OK. We’ve still got a long way to go but we’re in pretty good shape, especially with the playoff picture.”
Following Tuesday’s game with Killian Christian, the Knights have six regular-season games remaining and five region contests, starting with a home showdown with John Milledge Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Trojans were also unbeaten in region play entering a Tuesday matchup with Loganville Christian, whose only region loss came last week at BCA. At the start of the season, Strong pegged those two teams as the frontrunners in the region, but now the Knights find themselves in the thick of a championship race.
“It’s good that we’re in the mix of things when we haven’t been in so long,” Strong said. “I think a lot of it really has to do with our defense. We’ve been playing well the last few games and I think that win over BCA sparked our guys a little bit. Hopefully we can continue getting some wins, but like I tell the guys, we can’t worry about region championships right now.
“We have to take it one game at a time."
