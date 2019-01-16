Basketball: Watson’s 39 points lift Lady Doggs past Dacula in overtime

DACULA — On a night when Dacula’s Kendall Bollmer broke the all-time Gwinnett County girls record for 3-pointers, Winder-Barrow senior guard Chellia Watson stole the show Tuesday, knocking down seven shots from long-range and scoring a career-high 39 points as the Lady Bulldoggs held off the Lady Falcons 66-61 in overtime in a key GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA battle.
“It’s huge just for our morale alone,” said Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren, whose team improved to 4-1 in region play and 13-6 overall. “I’ve been telling the kids all year you’ve got to be able to beat the good teams. In an away gym, you can’t expect calls to go your way and I really just felt like we had the maturity tonight to turn the corner. We haven’t typically been a team that does well in those situations this year, but I was really proud that we did tonight.”
The Lady Bulldoggs came out of the gate hot, racing out to an 8-0 lead, before Dacula eventually tied the game at 13-13. But Watson hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to put Winder-Barrow up 16-13 and that sparked a big second period from the Lady Doggs as they stretched their lead to 31-21 at the half behind 11 points and three more treys from Watson.
But Dacula (15-5, 3-2) would not go away. Bollmer knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter to get the Lady Falcons back in it and they erased a four-point deficit in the final 50 seconds of regulation to tie the game at 57-57 and force overtime. Winder-Barrow, though, came out on fire in the extra period, scoring the first seven points.
Daisia Stillwell’s lay-in gave the Lady Doggs a 59-57 edge. On the next possession, Watson stole the ball and drove nearly the entire length of the court before scoring on a one-hander off the glass to make it 61-57. Makayla Jones’ 3-pointer with 2:23 remaining put Winder-Barrow up 64-57 and gave her 11 on the night, and Watson capped her spectacular outing with a pair of free throws with 49.7 seconds left to seal it.
“She’s an impact player and I know I’ve said that a million times before,” Garren said of Watson, the Cincinnati signee. “She’s hard to guard. You step out on her and she’s going to take it to the rim. You leave her alone in space and she’ll hit a three in your face. You put two or three on her and she’s going to find her post player. She’s one of the best passers I’ve ever seen. We’re a very unselfish team and it shows.”
As the only remaining player from a core group that led the Lady Bulldoggs to at least the Elite Eight three straight seasons, Watson has had to put a young and inexperienced team on her shoulders this year, a role that Garren said she has thrived in.
“She’s done a great job and had to navigate the transition,” Garren said. “She’s becoming more vocal. Her college coaches are telling her things they need to see from her and she’s doing those as well. She’s all about team ball and it’s great to see.
“She’s really grown and I’m proud of her.”
Winder-Barrow will begin its second run-through of region play Friday when it travels to first-place Lanier for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The Lady Doggs lost at home to the Lady Longhorns 63-47 on Jan. 4.
“We’re going to have to remember the energy we brought here tonight,” Garren said, “and we’re going to have to execute our game plan. Last time we gave up points in a couple specific areas that we had worked on not giving them up in. But if we can execute, I feel certain we can rebound against them and get a win.”
WBHS boys fall 94-82
A close game early between the Winder-Barrow and Dacula boys Tuesday night turned into a shootout in the second half as the Falcons pulled away for a 94-82 victory.
A trio of Dacula guards caused an array of problems for the Bulldoggs (6-13, 1-4) as Brendan Tucker, Camron Carithers and Mekhail Bethea combined for 68 points. Tucker led the way with 28 points, including 21 in the second half, and brought down the house with a handful of slam dunks and three 3-pointers. Carithers finished with 22 points and Bethea added 18 while Quincy Ademokoya chipped in with 11.
The Bulldoggs went on a 14-2 run to close out the first quarter and grab a 20-16 lead and eventually stretched it to 32-25 with 4:14 left in the half. But a four-minute scoring drought, coupled with a 13-0 run by Dacula, gave the Falcons a 38-34 advantage at the break.
Winder-Barrow cut the deficit to within a point early in the third, but then the Falcons (6-12, 3-2) began to pull away, boosting their lead to as much as 22 at a couple of points during the final period.
Brandon Bannis led the Bulldoggs with 24 points, including 20 in the second half.
Tyreek Perkins finished with 18, while Cameron Stillwell added 14 and Tre’von English had 13.
The Bulldoggs will be back in action Friday at Lanier.
Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.
