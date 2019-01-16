In a called meeting last Thursday, the Winder City Council approved an event permit for a production crew to film part of an upcoming television series at and around the Historic Barrow County Courthouse downtown.
The event permit, applied for by Norcross-based Golden Dragons, LLC, is for “The Outsider” to be filmed March 4-6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Full closures of Broad Street from Candler Street to Porter Street, as well as Athens Street from Woodlawn Avenue to North Jackson Street are being requested each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closures will require Georgia Department of Transportation approval.
“The Outsider” will air on HBO, though a premiere date has not been announced. According to the HBO website, it is a supernatural drama series, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.
“It follows a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a young boy. The crime, however, leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe to be real, as an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case,” a news release on the website says.
The series will star Ben Mendelsohn and will be produced by Mendelsohn and actor-director Jason Bateman. Bateman will also be shooting at Fort Yargo State Park in Winder in March for the Netflix series “Ozark,” which he stars in. That series has been filmed at locations throughout north Georgia, including Chateau Elan.
Updated: Winder council approves event permit for TV show production
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)