Barrow Board of Education calls for SPLOST VI vote

The Barrow County Board of Education approved a resolution at its Tuesday meeting that calls for a March 19 referendum to extend the current 1-percent sales tax and approved a swap of land with the City of Winder.
If the referendum is approved, ESPLOST VI would last for five years, beginning Oct. 1, 2021. The current ESPLOST is through September 2021.
The resolution also would allow for the sale of up to $40 million in bonds that would provide money for capital projects — largely, school buildings or renovations.
The vote in March would extend the current sales tax. It would not increase the sales tax.
Tom Owens, senior vice president with Raymond James in Atlanta, said the current sales tax has produced $11.2 million in the last 12 months. Collections are about 8 percent higher than one year ago. The ESPLOST has raised $11.2 million in 2018, 8.1 percent, or about $844,000 more than in 2017.
The school district pays about $8.3 million each year in debt service, including principal and interest.
With no growth in sales tax collections, a new SPLOST would generate about $56.2 million for the schools, according to Owens’ calculations.
