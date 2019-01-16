Bridgeman: Governors retain influence in education

A list of education “issues,” released Friday, put “New Leadership - Changes at the Capitol” at the top of the list.
It has nothing to do with education, but any governor has a great influence on schools in the state through what he, or she, chooses to emphasize.
In the case of Brian Kemp, Georgia’s new governor, most folks are claiming little to no knowledge about what he will emphasize. We may get clues from his inaugural address Monday, or the State of the State, to be made to the legislature.
But we also may have to wait until his budget is presented.
Kemp, so far, has been of two minds — a hard-right social conservative in the primary season and a more pragmatic Republican in the general election. Which predominates, or does he care about either?
The Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education compiles the list each year. Many of the issues repeat from year to year. Early learning and teaching are numbers 2 and 3. I’m glad they are near the top. Both should top the list. One I am interested in is number 9 – dual enrollment, growth and sustainability. That is being promoted and has become a buzz phrase, especially with the emphasis on technical training.
Students can graduate with the first two years of college completed – and get an associate’s degree – and use HOPE money for it. Two Barrow County students did that when they graduated in the spring, I am told.
***
One item, number 8, never should have come up. It is a prime example of the legislature run amok.
It is “summer start date – more than meets the eye.” The legislature created a study committee about school calendars and stacked it with members from tourism and hospitality companies. Not surprisingly, the committee is recommending later start dates for schools. The committee didn’t have quite the gumption to recommend it be made law – and it should not, ever.
As Rep. Tommy Benton, a former teacher, said, the decision was not made as the best for kids. That is the only criteria that should be used. The committee’s decision was to curry favor with companies, helping them recruit high school students for summer jobs and get families to travel a couple of weeks longer. Apparently, those legislators don’t recognize the attractiveness of tourism without teenagers. Sen. John Wilkinson, who represents Jefferson and eastern half of Jackson County, is on that committee. At the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce’s recent “Eggs and Issues” event, he indicated support for a later start time for schools. He, and the committee, ought to stay out of that question. It is up to school boards to decide — with opinions from parents and teachers.
No involvement from tourism or hospitality companies is needed. Issues other than what is the best schedule for students have no validity.
***
One of the perennial favorites is number 5 – Funding: Is fully funding QBE enough? The funding formula for Georgia is more than 30 years old. It has been suggested repeatedly, including by a study group appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal about three years ago, that it be revised. No one wants to touch it. The subject inevitably leads to more money. How, for example, does the state deal with inner-city Atlanta schools which spend more per pupil than anywhere in the state and some rural schools, which have no business being a school system.
(It ought to be a state law that no county exists without a population of at least 20,000 people. But that’s a whole ’nother can of worms.)
We also have testing on the agenda as another one of the perennials. Some superintendents are bright enough and brave enough to say testing should not involve any standardized tests. Because I have a high regard for some of those folks, I listen. I worry, though, because states used to go their own way on education standards and Georgia had a deserved reputation for “dumbing down” standards to make its results look better.
Not on the list, and it should be, is why are remedial classes necessary in college?
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send him email to ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Governors retain influence in education
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)