Terrell: Remembering Meadow, a victim

It has been nearly a year since Meadow was murdered.
Pink was her favorite color.
From all reports she was a vivacious, 18-year-old brunette looking forward to an upcoming high school prom, graduating from high school and then taking on the world.
The high school senior died in a hail of gunfire in a bloody high school hallway shielding and protecting a friend and classmate who was also murdered that afternoon.
Meadow Pollack was shot nine times in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (MSDHS) mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. last February.
It is the deadliest school shooting on record in the United States. Seventeen students and staff were killed and 17 additional students were wounded.
It was a shooting that never should have been. It’s unfortunate anytime a mass shooting occurs, or any murder for that matter.
This one could and should have been prevented.
Believe it or not, there is plenty of blame to cast on law enforcement, other players, and even the local school system.
This isn’t a column on gun control. It’s about political correctness, being irresponsible and a lack of accountability.
The 19-year old shooter, Nickolas Cruz, was a former MSDHS student. Early news reports after the massacre and the arrest of Cruz reported that he was known to law enforcement officials.
Cruz had even posted a YouTube message about becoming a school shooter five months before he actually conducted the campus assault.
The social media poster is reported to have actually used the name Nickolas Cruz. However, follow up reports indicate that the local sheriff’s office was unable to identify the user who posted the imminent threat. That’s a copout if it’s true.
The blame continues. On the day of the shooting, Cruz used an Uber-dispatched driver to take him to the sprawling school campus. He carried with him a back pack and a rifle bag which should have created suspicion with his transporter, especially due to the time of day and the fact it was nearly time for the end of the school day.
A failure of responsibility continued after Cruz arrived at the school. A school official saw Cruz on campus and reported it to another staffer who then hid in a closet. A school resource officer heard the shots being fired in a classroom building but waited critical minutes for backup before entering.
Had he engaged the killer on the first floor after hearing the shots, it’s a good possibility that those on the third floor, including Meadow, would be alive today.
Mass shooters usually take three courses of action when confronted by a person with a weapon. They are shot in a shootout, commit suicide or attempt to flee. Cruz was able to walk away after the shooting and went to a fast food restaurant before being arrested.
The school system has records on the shooter going back to the eighth grade where he told a teacher that he was a “bad kid” and he “wanted to kill.”
Immediately after the murders, the school system tried to hide information concerning the events of the day from the media and law enforcement. It took months for information to start slipping out and now nearly a year later there are still unanswered questions.
Meadow’s father, Andrew Pollack, has not sat back waiting for explanations or accepting what he feels has been a cover up by the school system. A fire burns in his soul and heart. He is angry.
The distraught father doesn’t blame the gun or the Second Amendment. He faults law enforcement, the board of education and political correctness.
His life will never be the same. He and his wife have moved out of Broward County.
In a recent interview with Tunku Varadarajan (Wall Street Journal), Pollack was quoted saying, “I blame the murderer for 50 percent of what happened. There were so many people who didn’t care, who didn’t do their job.”
He has become a crusader for school safety. Pollack has met with President Trump, been appointed by the governor to the state board of education and he has co-authored a book that points out the failures of law enforcement and the Broward County School System that he says contributed to his daughter’s murder.
He throws blame on the school system’s Superintendent who went to Broward County from Chicago in 2011 and introduced a program called “Promise”, a “…feel-good acronym for Preventing Recidivism through Opportunities, Mentoring, Interventions Support and Education.”
Under the program students who commit crimes, even felonies, were not reported to the police.
The program allowed mentally ill students to remain in the classroom with normal students.
Varadarajan points out in his article that the Obama administration issued guidelines to school boards in 2014 across the country requiring them to adopt Promise policies or risk a federal investigation and a possible loss of funding.
President Donald Trump’s school safety commission, created after the president met with Pollack, recommends eliminating the programs. However, the program has not been fully eliminated.
Broward County school records reflect Cruz as a sick and mentally ill student. Cruz racially abused students, injured students in fights, brought dead animals to school and threatened to kill teachers.
Broward County deputies responded to 45 calls to the Cruz residence during his middle school and high school years. On one occasion the teenager hit his mother so hard in the mouth she had to get a set of new teeth.
Cruz was never arrested because Sheriff Scott Israel took pride in how many kids he supposedly kept out of jail.
Proper law enforcement intervention would have placed Cruz on everyone’s radar and quite possibly saved 17 lives.
Even a behavioral health provider is in the victim’s father’s sights and rightfully so. The program worked with Cruz and then suggested his mother buy him a high powered pellet gun as a reward. He took that weapon in 2014 and shot the neighbors’ children and pets.
According to reports, Cruz’s mother asked the mental health group to institutionalize her son but they suggested she help him get engaged in coping skills.
Last week Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired Sheriff Israel.
Pollack continues his mission. He doesn’t want another parent to go through what he has been through.
Meadow and the other victims need your prayers.
So does Andrew Pollack.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: Remembering Meadow, a victim
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)