Thompson: The real crisis is staring us in the face

As the government shutdown, powered by the continued standoff over the Trump border wall, rolled into its fourth week, there were two big Trump-Russia-related stories that broke over the weekend.
Friday night, The New York Times reported that in days after President Trump fired FBI director James Comey in May 2017, law enforcement officials became so alarmed that they began a counterintelligence investigation into whether Trump was knowingly acting as an agent of Russia or had “unwittingly fallen under Moscow’s influence.”
The Times report also said agents and senior officials at the bureau grew suspicious of Trump’s ties to Russia during the 2016 campaign after he called on Russia during a press conference to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails, praised Putin on the campaign trail and became the Republican Party nominee as the party made a pro-Russia change to its platform on the crisis in Ukraine. They held off on opening an investigation into Trump at that time because of the political sensitivity and magnitude of such an inquiry, the newspaper reported, which would run counter to the notion of a bloodthirsty group of Deep State Democratic bandits in law enforcement out to sink Trump.
But they changed their mind after the Comey firing and two instances in which Trump tied the action to the Russian investigation despite the White House’s initial claim that the dismissal had to do with Comey’s handling of the Clinton email investigation.
The first, the newspaper reported, was a letter Trump intended to send to Comey, in which he thanked him for telling him he was not a subject of the bureau’s investigation into Russian election interference and whether Trump campaign officials were involved. The second was an interview with NBC News, in which he suggested the Russia investigation was the reason he’d fired Comey.
The Times reported there has been a “vigorous debate” among former law enforcement officials outside the case over whether FBI investigators overreacted in opening the counterintelligence inquiry, but that the investigators felt validated when it was revealed that days after Comey’s firing, Trump, in a meeting with Russian officials closed to American press, told the Russians that firing the “real nut job” had relieved pressure off him.
Now, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation was handed over to Special Counsel Robert Mueller when he was appointed, and as The Times notes, it’s unclear whether Mueller continued that particular inquiry. But it’s indisputable that Trump has attacked the investigators at every turn, spoken very flatteringly of Putin and has kept his interactions with the Russian president tightly guarded.
Which brings us to the second big story to drop over the weekend. On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that Trump “has gone to extraordinary lengths to conceal details of his conversations with (Putin), including on at least one occasion taking possession of the notes of his own interpreter and instructing the linguist not to discuss what had transpired with other administration officials.”
U.S. officials told The Post “there is no detailed record, even in classified files, of Trump’s face-to-face interactions with Putin at five locations over the past two years.”
That adds crucial context to last summer’s summit in Helsinki, Finland, during which Trump stood side-by-side with Putin at a press conference and took the authoritarian’s word over the assessment of the U.S. intelligence agencies that the Russian government was behind the 2016 election interference.
That same week, during the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said that even he wasn’t aware of all that was said behind closed doors between Trump and Putin in Helsinki, and we still don’t know. You and I may not need to know every single thing, but it’s pure insanity that the nation’s top intelligence official doesn’t have a full understanding.
At least Democratic members of Congress find this pattern of secrecy disturbing. Rep. Eliot Engel of New York told The Post that the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which he now chairs, will investigate and may even subpoena interpreters.
When he called into his buddy Jeanine Pirro on Fox News Saturday night, Trump didn’t even flat-out deny if he is or ever has worked on behalf of the Russians.
“I think it’s the most insulting thing I’ve ever been asked,” he said, before going off on a tangent.
But is it really that insulting when it has already been exposed that Trump lied about contacts between Russia and his campaign, initially denying any contact whatsoever took place? And why have so many people been caught in lies about the nature of those interactions?
The latest instance came last week.
In case you missed it over continued talk of the shutdown, it was revealed Jan. 8 in a court filing that Trump campaign manager and convicted felon Paul Manafort stands accused by Mueller of sharing polling data with his former Ukrainian business partner, Konstantin Kilimnick, who was tied to Russian intelligence, and lying about it to Mueller’s prosecutors after he’d initially agreed to cooperate with their investigation.
Reporting later in the week indicated that Manafort and deputy campaign manager Rick Gates, who also is now a convicted felon and is cooperating with Mueller, passed the data to Kilimnick with the intention of it getting to two Ukrainian oligarchs who had financed pro-Russia political parties in Ukraine that had hired Manafort as a consultant. It’s not explicitly said anywhere, but those oligarchs likely would have used the polling data to help the Russians formulate the pro-Trump and anti-Clinton messaging throughout the campaign.
It’s worth noting that one of those oligarchs, Serhiy Lyovochin, according to federal prosecutors, illegally funneled $50,000 into Trump’s inaugural fund through American lobbyist Sam Patten to help curry influence with the new administration. Patten pled guilty in August and is also now cooperating with prosecutors. He also had a working relationship with Kilimnick and did work for Cambridge Analytica, the controversial political data firm that was hired by the Trump campaign and gained access to the private information of millions of Facebook users and worked to target them with political advertising and influence their behavior.
These are little pieces that are part of a large, complex puzzle, but inevitably a Mueller report will spill it all out into the public sphere.
So, as the shutdown showdown continues; as the administration continues to pedal false statistics and anti-immigrant sentiment to manufacture a “crisis;” as the president’s opponents seek to highlight the impact a missed paycheck has on hundreds of thousands of government workers and their families; remember this: The likely real national security crisis is staring us right in the face.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
