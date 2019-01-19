Bennett: Angels of mercy

Two weeks ago this past Sunday found me in the ER with both my parents.
My mom with a 100-percent blockage of her right coronary artery requiring stent placement, and my dad with shaking chills, fever, and blood in his Foley bag. It went downhill quickly from there, with both of them developing mycoplasma pneumonia, and antibiotic-resistant urinary tract infections.
After about 24 hours of being on different sides of the hospital, Mom was transferred to the same floor as Dad, just four doors down. This made spending time with both of them much more manageable.
When I was in the sixth grade, my baby brother, a first-grader at the time, was accidentally hit by a car driven by our grandmother. It was a freak accident, bad enough, but it could have been so much worse. He had recently had tubes put in his ears and had been cautioned about getting water in his ears. As kids are prone to do, someone played a trick on him by poking his head downward while he was getting a drink from the water fountain at school. This resulted in water getting in his ears. After all the dire warnings of not getting his ears wet, he called our grandma to pick him up from school. It was a rainy, messy day, and when she stopped the car in front of her house, she glanced over her shoulder (wearing her big, plastic rain bonnet) and thought she saw him go behind the car. He had actually gone in front of the car, slipped down in the mud, and she didn’t see him as she slowly started to pull the car forward to the garage. As he was getting up, she pulled forward, striking him in the pelvis and knocking him back down again. My great-grandmother saw the whole thing and started shouting for her to stop. Thankfully, she stopped the car, so the tires never ran over him.
For many days afterward, we spent many days at the hospital, with several of those being in the Intensive Care Unit. I remember candy bars were a nickel in the vending machine. I remember a crowd of people in the waiting room. I remember sleeping at my grandparents’ house while Mom and Dad stayed at the hospital with my brother. But most of all, I remember the nurses and all the mystery of medicine.
Having worked in healthcare for nigh on to 43 years, I’ve seen lots of changes.
One thing has remained the same. A good nurse is worth his or her weight in gold. For our almost two-week stay in the hospital, we were blessed beyond measure with the very best. With the exception of one or two, they were simply amazing. And the one or two weren’t “bad;” it’s just that the others set the bar so high.
Not only were their nursing skills impeccable, their personal interest in Mom and Dad went above and beyond. Once they were both medically stable, they made sure that Mom was able to roll down to Dad’s room for visits, and if one of them had to leave the floor for imaging or procedures, they’d be sure to stop outside the room during transport to allow them to wave and blow kisses. We were on first-name basis with many of them. They became like extended family, and there’s no way we could have made it through without their personal and professional dedication.
Everyone on the unit played a part in their treatment.
Even the precious lady who cleaned their rooms. She would go into Dad’s room and talk with him, encourage him and talk about Jesus with him. She would track me down in the hallway and ask about them and give me great big hugs. When two of the nurses were leaving on the last day of their week and I realized we’d be gone before they came back, I got pretty sad and emotional. They both took me in their arms and held me as I wept, and they both had to wipe away tears of their own.
Healthcare in our country is a mess. Too many hands in the pie. Insurance companies run amuck with greed and control issues. Outrageous fees. It’s a black hole.
We’ve dealt with some of the confusion inherent with too many hands in the pie.
We’re still dealing with the insurance company regarding “approval” for continued rehab/treatment. We’ll be shuffling through bills and insurance EOBs for months. But one thing will remain:
For the care my parents received from these phenomenal nurses, we will always be grateful. Our Angels of Mercy.
Their care, concern, and encouragement made an indelible impact on my family. I am reminded that no matter what we do, where we punch a clock, or even where we buy our groceries, we should always, always do our best to be kind.
Do our jobs as best we can, but an added element of kindness and compassion can change the world. Or at least our little corner of it.
We may not all be nurses, but we can all be Angels of Mercy wherever we go. We never know how one act of kindness, grace or mercy will impact the lives of others.
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
