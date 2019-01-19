Holloway: Ideas for the garden this year

It is two weeks into the new year, and I am finally ready to declare a New Year’s resolution.
This year I am resolving to open my home to others. I want a home where my friends can find good food and drink throughout the year, a safe place to sleep if needed, and a place where their children are comfortable and cared for. I really want to plan-ahead and prepare to be an excellent hostess for my guests this year.
But when I say guests, mostly I mean birds and pollinators; and by home, really I mean my backyard. Like many communities in Georgia, ours is growing. Sometimes that growth destroys the homes of valuable wildlife, and the landscapes of homes and businesses that replace that native habitat are often less than hospitable.
The good news is that there are many ways homeowners and even businesses can create spaces that welcome wildlife. Here are three ways to be the wildlife hostess with the “mostest” this year.
Provide a bird feeder
This is an easy and entertaining way to provide a food source for songbirds. For Christmas this year my husband and I gifted our daughters a clear acrylic birdfeeder that sticks to our dining room window. Just this Saturday we saw Northern Cardinals, Tufted Titmice, Carolina Wrens, Carolina Chickadees, and Brown Creepers (we also gave a field guide to help with ID). It has been a fun way to get a great view of seasonal birds. Just remember to clean the feeder frequently and to discard wet birdseed.
Plant flowers to
provide nectar for pollinators
Many commercial landscapes lack diversity and plants that are beneficial for pollinators. By planting flowering shrubs and perennials, not only will you add beauty to your yard, but you will also provide a food source for a variety of pollinator species.
To decide what to plant, first, decide what you are trying to attract. The Bottlebrush Buckeyes my husband just planted are great for bees and hummingbirds, whereas the zinnias we plant in the garden each summer are better for butterflies. There are thorough lists available that give plant recommendations for attracting different types of pollinators.
Also consider food sources for the entire year. Select some plants that bloom in spring, some that bloom in summer, and some that bloom in fall so that pollinators have a continual source of nectar.
And of course, don’t forget to pick plants that work well with the growing conditions in your yard.
Create a native bee-nesting box
Society dictates to keep our yards clean and free of leaves, sticks and weeds. Tidy yards may be attractive to your neighbors and meet the approval of homeowners’ associations, but they often do not leave nesting sites for pollinators and other valuable insects. One way to add nesting habitat back to residential areas is by installing nesting boxes. These boxes are made from logs or untreated lumber with holes drilled into them to mimic natural cavities such as the beetle tunnels and hollow stems where bees commonly lay eggs. You can buy nesting boxes online, or make them as an easy DIY project. Check in the spring and summer to see if the holes have been filled, and wait for bees to emerge the following spring.
These are a few easy examples, and ones that I am working on implementing in my backyard this year, but there are many ways to create habitat for pollinators, birds and other wildlife. As you plan, remember to include water, food, shelter and a place for wildlife to raise their young. Put your plan into place, and then watch as wildlife enjoy your Southern hospitality.
—
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St., Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
Holloway: Ideas for the garden this year
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)