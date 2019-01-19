Jacks: Crock pot recipes to help you relax more at home

I was really amazed to hear about an adult, 40-something-year-old lady, that did not know how to make a grilled cheese sandwich.
My challenge to you this week is to teach your kids at least the simple things to cook at an early age. Those of you that have children that will soon be going off to college, I have a project just for you. Go buy a simple journal and write recipes in it for the simplest things you make all the time without a recipe — sweet tea, grilled cheese sandwiches and cornbread. And then include recipes for things your children like for you to make, make them as simple as possible, then get them in the kitchen and teach them to enjoy being in the kitchen and to clean up their messes afterwards.
—
Coming home after a long day at work and smelling dinner cooking in the crock pot is always nice, especially lately. I’m still trying to get my energy back so after work the last thing I want to do is cook. Planning ahead and putting dinner in the crock pot, at least the main choice, has allowed for some good meals and time for relaxing. And the smell in the house is mouth-watering.
Cooking cube steak and gravy takes some time, but cooking it in the crock pot makes it a much easier task.
Crock Pot Cubed
Steak and Gravy
Ingredients
1 packet of Au Jus gravy mix
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can French Onion Soup
1/2 can water
1 1/2 -2 pounds cubed steak
To thicken gravy:
3 Tbsps. corn starch
3 Tbsps. cold water
Directions
In the bottom of a 6-quart slow cooker combine cream of chicken soup, French Onion soup, packet of Au Jus and water. Stir well. Put cubed steak in slow cooker with gravy mixture. Cover slow cooker and cook steak on low for 6-8 hours. After cooking, it’s time to thicken gravy. In a small bowl whisk together cornstarch and cold water. Stir mixture into slow cooker. Turn the setting to high and cook for 30 minutes (until gravy is thickened). Serve with mashed potatoes.
—
Another of my favorite recipes in the crock pot is using chicken instead of beef with gravy. A trip to the grocery store for several cans of a variety of the cream soups used for cooking (chicken, mushroom, celery) would be useful for a lot of quick meals.
Crock Pot Chicken
and Gravy
Ingredients
2 packets dry chicken gravy mix
1 (10.75 oz.) can cream of chicken soup
2 cups water
1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast
garlic powder
salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup sour cream (optional)
Rice, mashed potatoes, or noodles for serving
Directions
Season chicken breasts with garlic powder, black pepper and just a tad of salt on both sides.
**Note: the chicken gravy and cream of chicken soup already have salt in them so don’t go overboard on seasoning with salt (about a tsp. of salt should work).
In your slow cooker whisk together the gravy packets, cream of chicken soup and water. I just whisk until it is mostly smooth. Add the seasoned chicken breasts. Be sure to get them covered in gravy, cover and cook on low for about 6-8 hours. Once cooked, break chicken up into chunks using a fork. Stir in sour cream (if using). Note: I think the sour cream adds a great creaminess to this so I definitely recommend adding it in. Then serve over rice, mashed potatoes or noodles.
—
When I make spaghetti I usually make my sauce in the crock pot to simmer all day, so when someone recently gave me a recipe for the crock pot for chicken parmesan I knew I had to try it. It turned out to be a good recipe to keep and share.
Crock Pot
Chicken Parmesan
Ingredients
1 (25 oz.) jar spaghetti sauce
3-4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 1/2 cups Italian seasoned panko bread crumbs
1 egg
1/2 cup milk
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. dried oregano
1/2 tsp. dried basil
2 Tbsps. vegetable oil
1 cup (or more if you like) shredded mozzarella cheese
1 pkg. of spaghetti noodles (for serving)— I like to use angel hair noodles
Directions
Spray slow cooker with non-stick cooking spray or use a slow cooker liner. Pour in jar of spaghetti sauce. Get out two shallow bowls. In one bowl, whisk together egg and milk (add in any salt and pepper to taste). In the second bowl, mix together panko bread crumbs with garlic powder, oregano and basil. Get your assembly line all set up to make this go quicker.
In a large skillet, begin heating up the vegetable oil (over medium-high heat). You want to get your skillet hot before adding chicken to it. Dip each chicken breast into the milk mixture, then roll it around in the seasoned bread crumbs. Do each breast one at a time.
Then add chicken to skillet. You aren’t cooking them. All you want is to create a nice golden-brown crust on both sides of the chicken breasts. If necessary, add a bit more oil to the pan. After browning both sides, add chicken to the crock pot on top of the sauce. Cover and cook on low for about 6-8 hours. About 30 minutes before this is ready start cooking your spaghetti noodles if necessary. About 10-15 minutes before serving, sprinkle with shredded Mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese (if using).
—
Another of my favorites in the crock pot is rather simple, but really good. Beef tips can tend to be tough sometimes but cooking in the crock pot they turn out really tender. Great over rice or mashed potatoes.
Crock pot Beef Tips
and Gravy
Ingredients
1 1/2 lbs. beef chuck roast
1 1/2 Tbsps. lemon pepper seasoning
1 pkg. dry onion soup mix
1 can cream of mushroom soup (lower sodium)
1 (14 oz. can of beef broth (low sodium)
3 Tbsps. butter
2 Tbsps. flour
Directions
In your 5-quart slow cooker combine dry onion soup mix, cream of mushroom soup and beef broth. Whisk to combine (don’t worry if there are lumps, they will come out as it cooks). Cut beef into about 1 ½-inch cubes. Sprinkle lemon pepper seasoning on beef. Add meat to crock pot and give it all a good stir. Once it’s ready you can work on the gravy. Now you can serve this up just as it is when it is ready. If you want gravy thicker - in a medium pot, melt 2 tsps. of butter. Once it is melted, add in about 3 heaping Tbsps. of flour. Whisk it together until smooth. Then pour 2 cups of the beef broth mixture into the batter/flour mixture. Whisk it together until smooth, then bring the heat up to high (while whisking briskly the whole time). It should quickly begin to thicken. Once it gets to your desired thickness take it off the heat and pour it back into the crock pot then add the beef tips back in and stir well.
—
