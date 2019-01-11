Barrow County Board of Education picks Raper to be new member

Friday, January 11. 2019
Jordan Raper is expected to become the next Barrow County Board of Education member.
Raper will be the District 8 at-large member and will replace Rolando Alvarez, who resigned last month to run for the vacant District 3 Barrow County Board of Commissioners seat.
An official vote is set for Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Raper was one of four candidates interviewed Thursday night by the board after it received six letters of interest. Patrick Bates, Tandi Dubnik and Don Wildsmith also were chosen for interviews.
Raper will be up for election to a full four-year term in 2020.
See more in the Jan. 16 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
