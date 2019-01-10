Softball: Wildcats coach Sinclair leaving for Parkview head coaching job

Apalachee High School will be searching for a new head softball coach.
Wildcats coach Jessica Sinclair has stepped down to take the head coaching position at Parkview High School, AHS athletic director Ralph Neeley confirmed Thursday. Sinclair, a social studies teacher, will remain at Apalachee through the end of the school year, Neeley said.
Sinclair has spent the last four seasons with Apalachee, including the last two as head coach. In her two years at the helm, the Wildcats went 34-23 with a pair of state playoff appearances. Apalachee went 20-10 in 2018 and won its second region championship in program history and first since 2014, and the Wildcats won their first postseason series in five years.
"We knew people would come calling because she's had a lot of success," Neeley said of Sinclair. "We certainly wish her all the best."
Parkview went just 12-17 in 2018, but the Panthers have enjoyed recent success, advancing to the GHSA Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight in Columbus in 2016 and 2017.
Neeley said Apalachee will begin seeking candidates for Sinclair's replacement and hopes to make a hire by the end of spring when tryouts for next season's team will be held.
"We feel like we're in a good spot as a program," Neeley said. "We've got a lot of good talent coming back and should be able to draw a lot of interest. It will just be about finding the right fit for our girls."
