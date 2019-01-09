Girls basketball: Watson, Bulldoggs leave Apalachee without answers

Nakia Hooks and Joanna Gross played well enough for Apalachee in the Battle of Barrow on Saturday.
But Winder-Barrow star Chellia Watson was just too tough for the Lady Wildcats to handle as the Lady Bulldoggs rolled to a 58-35 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
Watson led all scorers with 27 points. She even posted more points than the combined efforts of Hooks and Gross. Hooks scored 16 and Gross posted 7.
“She’s [Watson] tough to guard. If you provide pressure, she can take it to the rim and when you back off she’s going to shoot,” said Winder-Barrow head coach Kimberly Garren. “She sees the court really well. She’s one of the best passers I’ve ever coached.
“I wasn’t satisfied with our defense tonight. Too many uncontested looks. That’s something we’re going to keep working on and be able to stop. But they got a lot of open looks and the ball just didn’t fall.”
Only one other player scored in double-figures — Daisia Stilwell who scored 10. She got the game going with a 3-pointer right after the opening tip-off. The Wildcats never threatened the Bulldoggs’ lead after that, but they did keep the game close for a while. Down 6-0, Hooks scored on an old-fashioned three-point-play, cutting the lead to 6-3. Hooks kept the game within three points once more with a simple shot, but the game was never close afterwards. Leading 9-6, Winder-Barrow began a 13-4 run through the end of the first quarter, taking a 22-10 lead.
Apalachee broke the run there, but the Wildcats wouldn’t score on back-to-back possessions again until the late moments of the third quarter. Winder led 27-12 at halftime and finally stretched the lead to 20 points when Watson scored on a layup, making the score 43-23. The layup capped off an 11-point third quarter by Watson. She cooled down in the fourth quarter, but Apalachee couldn’t slice the lead any more. The Bulldoggs continued to pull away and they won 58-35.
“(Watson) is a great player. She can beat you in all parts of the game,” said Apalachee head coach Gary Compton. “She can shoot outside if you’re not on her tight. Sometimes when you are on her, she can drive to the basket. Then when you stop her, she can dish it to someone else. Obviously, she’ll make free throws if you foul her.
“I felt like we missed some shots early in the game that would have given us some energy and let the momentum stay on our side a bit. We just didn’t make shots at the basket that we usually make. You have to give Winder credit, they did a great job defending inside the paint.”
Winder-Barrow improved to 11-6 overall and 2-1 in region play Tuesday with a 58-35 win at Habersham Central behind Watson’s 31-point effort. Watson surpassed the career 1,500-point mark in the team’s region opener Friday, a 63-47 loss to Lanier. Watson is the second player in program history to achieve that milestone.
Apalachee dropped to 6-11 and 0-3 Tuesday with a 63-49 loss at Gainesville. The Wildcats dropped their region opener Friday at Dacula, 58-23.
Both teams will be back in action Friday as the Wildcats host Lanier at 6 p.m. and the Bulldoggs host Gainesville at 7 p.m.
