There’s being on fire, and then there’s whatever Apalachee junior Jamonte Wallace was on Saturday in the Battle of Barrow rivalry meeting with Winder-Barrow.
Wallace scored 27 points, and in the fourth quarter he was almost perfect from the field and at the line, scoring 14 points. His performance was the difference in the Wildcats’ 72-55 home win over the Bulldoggs. All three times in the second and third quarters where the game was either tied or Winder led, Wallace scored to put the Wildcats back in front. He also scored over 20 points in Apalachee’s 73-66 loss Dacula on Friday, putting him back in the rhythm he was in at the beginning of the season.
“This was the second game in a row,” said Apalachee head coach Ty Rowland of Wallace’s efforts. “That’s what you expect from your junior point guard who has been through some wars. He’s had some ups and downs this year, he started really strong, had a little bit of a drought, and now he’s coming back. He’s realizing what kind of point guard he needs to be for us.
“He’s an energy-first guy. When he’s going, we’re going. In the second half, he really got shots going. That fuels everything else for us.”
Wallace wasn’t alone on the court though. Brayson Hayes trailed Wallace with 17 points. A.J. Millbrooks added 11 points. For Winder-Barrow, Isaiah Nelson-Ododa led the team with 16 points. Rice Thomas followed with 13 points. Brandon Bannis scored 11 and Tyreek Perkins added 10.
The game itself was a game of runs. Apalachee just had one more run than Winder-Barrow. A slim game early on, a 10-2 Wildcat run gave Apalachee a 22-12 lead early in the second quarter. The Bulldoggs snapped the run with a 12-3 run of their own to take a 28-25 lead.
But their lead was very brief. Rayne Knowles cut the lead down to a point before Wallace put the Wildcats back in front 29-28. Winder-Barrow tied the game 30-30 moments later, but Wallace broke the tie with two jumpers and a free-throw. Winder rallied before halftime with a pair of jumpers by Bannis. Apalachee lead just 35-34 at halftime.
The game remained close after the break, Winder-Barrow even tied the game again at 42-all, but Wallace again gave the Wildcats the lead, this time with a 3-pointer. That shot seemed to break the Bulldoggs as Apalachee began a 20-7 because of it. When the run finally ended in the middle of the fourth quarter, the Wildcats led 62-49. Apalachee went on to win 72-55.
“We had a really tough time keeping them ahead of us in the half-court,” Rowland said. “They got downhill and got in the paint a lot, finishing at the rim. We were not doing a good job keeping them in front. That’s a testament to them and their guard play of being quick and making nice moves. Once we got going in the second half, part of that was because of our defense.”
Apalachee dropped to 8-9 overall and 1-2 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play Tuesday with a 73-64 loss at Gainesville despite 18 points from Millbrooks and 12 from Wallace. Winder-Barrow, which opened its region slate with a 64-26 home loss to Lanier on Friday, picked up its first region win Tuesday, 62-52 at Habersham Central to improve to 6-11 and 1-2. Thomas led the Bulldoggs with 23 points, while Nelson-Ododa added 13 and Perkins chipped in with 10. Bannis scored 8 points, while Ahmad Scott had 4 and Quintray Jewell and Cameron Stillwell had 2 apiece.
Both teams will be back in region action Friday as the Wildcats host Lanier at 7:30 p.m. and the Bulldoggs entertain Gainesville at 8:30 p.m.
