Winder council approves contract for drainage improvement project

The Winder City Council on Tuesday approved a $125,590 bid by and awarded a contract to the Dickerson Group for phase one of a stormwater drainage improvement project on Hidden Court.
The total budget, including a contingency, will be $138,000. The scope of the contract does not include the rehabilitation of one existing line in the project area.
That line will be rehabilitated under a separate agreement between the city and another contractor.
City utilities director Roger Wilhelm said during the council’s work session Monday he wasn’t certain on a project timeline, but he said the work should be able to start no later than within 30-60 days, weather permitting.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the Jan. 9 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
