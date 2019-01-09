The Bethlehem Town Council is still mulling a tunnel lighting agreement for a future bridge at the intersection of highways 316 and 11 and want to know if the Georgia Department of Transportation would agree to fewer lights to keep energy costs down.
Mayor Sandy McNab told the council during its monthly meeting Monday that according to a conversation with a representative from GDOT, lights will not be required for the tunnel but are preferred. However, GDOT’s standard practice is for local governments to assume maintenance and operations costs of lighting, and in this case Bethlehem would have to cover those costs.
In addition to one already under construction at Highway 81, GDOT is planning to construct interchanges along Highway 316 at highways 53 and 11.
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners voted in September to approve a lighting agreement for the bridge at Highway 53 to pay for the lighting at an estimated cost of $7,500 per year.
However, the commissioners opted not to pay for the Highway 11 interchange lighting since it sits within Bethlehem’s town limits.
According to project specs and a cost estimate provided to the town by GDOT, the two southbound lanes of Highway 316 would have 20 lights under the bridge at 4-foot spacing for an estimated $270 a month in energy, and the two northbound lanes would have 10 lights at 8-foot spacing at a cost of $140 a month in energy.
That means the town would pay an estimated $4,920 per year in energy costs for the lighting, but that number would rise as GDOT plans to expand the number of lanes in the future.
Councilman Wayne Ridgeway suggested the town go back to GDOT with a counterproposal to have fewer lights at wider spacing.
The council approved Ridgeway’s motion to have an agreement contingent on GDOT agreeing to 8-foot spacing on both sides.
“If they’d accept that, it would be worthwhile giving some consideration,” Ridgeway said.
See more in the Jan. 9 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Updated: Bethlehem Town Council still mulling tunnel lighting agreement with GDO
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)