Bridgeman: Beware of electronic information

I seldom look at Facebook. I have never been on Twitter. I know the name Instagram and have no idea how, or why, to use it.
I have never understood why anybody would care what I am doing at any particular time.
I was on a van the other day — with people I generally respect. Four of them (those were the ones I could see) were looking at their handheld computers.
The notion that these are “phones” is laughable.
My grandsons first look for “devices” — that can mean everything from a laptop to iPad to handheld computer. That is their catnip (if they were a cat).
I often use Google at work. I check the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Knoxville News-Sentinel, both of which I subscribe to. I have The New York Times and Washington Post on the Kindle — along with Kindle books, a kind of library of unknown authors and for which I pay each month.
I regularly check The National Review and redstate.com (which I first started checking because I met Erick Erickson, and I just checked the spelling of his name on his new website.)
Technology, oddly enough, ought to help us. Too often it does not.
I can’t imagine why someone would accept as gospel something that is on a website that is notorious for being far right or left, or view something on a Facebook post from a similar source.
I sometimes use Facebook as a starting point to ask questions. When I do, the result is nearly always the opposite of what I started with.
I would much prefer that such things be trashed and never opened. We ought to know the sources for our information, which can be trusted and which should be checked.
Anything on the internet that is not from a recognized, and reputable, organization should be viewed with suspicion.
I recognize I should not be upset with the technology. It’s the lazy people who believe a “story” is told in 140 or 280 characters. My distaste for TV broadcasts (with the notable exceptions of CBS Sunday Morning, PBS Newshour and 60 Minutes) has transferred to new technology that people accept unhesitatingly as gospel, regardless of its origin.
My most common use of the internet is to use an electronic dictionary. I hope it remains that way.
I am grateful for those people who still read newspapers, magazines, books — even if they are electronic versions.
We have people on staff who are quite good at the social media mess. I admire their knowledge. I trust most of what they say or write.
Sometimes I wish I were the god of everything and could dictate that no one would read, or look at, anything that requires less than 10 minutes of concentration.
A woman asked me one time if I would choose a dramatic photo or a good headline. (I was applying for a job.) I took the headline. I should have said neither; I’d prefer a well-done, thorough story of at least 600 words. I got fired from that job.
I try not to pay attention to slogans, especially political ones. Make America great again and Medicare for all strike me as particularly superfluous and empty. Both require lengthy and detailed descriptions to have any meaning at all.
Many folks may prefer no meaning, just empty words. I worry about that, just as I worry about grandsons who stare at tiny screens of electronics rather than read a book. Thank goodness for Harry Potter tomes.
I have a very good friend who does not have email. He sent me a note recently. It came in the mail. I can’t remember the last piece of mail, not a card, I got. I wish he had email — it is easier than writing a note. That, maybe, is his point.
Turn off that handheld computer. I seldom take mine into a meeting, much to my wife’s consternation.
You can do without it for an hour or two.
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send him email to ron@mainstreetnews.com.
