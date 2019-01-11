Terrell: The problems with illegal immigration

I wish somebody in Washington would just be honest with us about this wall. There doesn’t seem to be any question about the need for a wall and a better immigration program.
Nor does there appear to be any question about the number of illegal immigrants living in this country.
It’s obvious that in the past, even the Democrats have felt like we needed to secure our borders. Democratic President Bill Clinton said so himself in a speech in 1995.
In 2006, Democrats voted for 700 miles of border fencing. Senators Schumer, Feinstein and Obama supported the vote.
In 2013, 54 Democrats supported building a barrier on the southern border at an even greater cost than what President Trump is asking for today.
It’s foolish to think that we don’t have an immigration problem, probably to the tune of 24,000,000 or more residing in this country with thousands more trying to cross our borders.
Today, we find ourselves at a critical crossroads.
If we grant amnesty to the millions now wanting it, we will find that number, perhaps, even doubling once word gets out as more non-citizens flock to our borders.
Gallup polling tells us that there are probably 147 million adults who would move to the United States if given the opportunity.
Add to that one child per adult along with grandparents and the U.S. population would double in size.
Our infrastructure will not be able to sustain such an increase and neither will our social services.
We currently have serious infrastructure issues across the country that are not being attended to or repaired for lack of funding.
A population increase this large would take monies for infrastructure repairs away from the budget in order to meet people’s needs. American-born citizens will suffer as well from a lack of medical and wellness funding.
We have seen what mass unrestrained migration has done to Europe.
Contagious diseases are on the rise, crime is on the rise and the governments are facing negative consequences in dealing with different cultures that show no respect for the host culture.
Even though the Democrats in the past have historically opposed illegal and mass immigration, they now see it as a way to increase their voter rolls and party numbers.
It’s more than a numbers game but a quick look at some specific numbers should shock you.
The cost of illegal immigration is astounding according to information produced by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).
FAIR estimates that U.S. taxpayers spent $8.5 billion over five years for the resettlement of refugees and asylum seekers.
In a recent report, FAIR estimated that in 2010, illegal immigration cost New York taxpayers $9.5 billion and that equated to a tax burden of $1,757 per household headed by a U.S. citizen.
An estimated 750,000 illegal aliens cost New York taxpayers $9.5 billion in state and local costs.
That figure was offset by only $192 million in taxes collected by the state from illegal residents.
The largest expenditure was on education at $5.83 billion and the second largest figure being $1.16 billion was spent on general government services.
California was hit the hardest, where more than 4 million illegal immigrants make their home. California is paying more than $15.3 billion to support the non-citizens and their U.S.-born children. The costs passed on to California taxpayers is more than $2,300 a year per household.
Here at home, FAIR estimates suggest more than 624,000 illegal aliens reside in Georgia costing Georgia head of households about $768 a year.
Our state spends $1.67 billion a year on education, $318 million on healthcare, $195 million on Public Safety, $77 million on public assistance and another $138 million for general government services rendered to illegal aliens.
FAIR says there are more than 6.4 million illegal immigrants and U.S. born children in California, Georgia, Arizona, Texas, Utah and Washington costing these states more than $43 billion a year.
The Democrats should be ashamed because they are responsible for the misery, deaths and illnesses plaguing those traveling in caravans attempting to enter the United States. The Democratic left’s fight against border security is, in fact, encouraging people to come to America.
The left is not taking a stand for what’s in the best interest of America as a country or for we the taxpayers.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
