Thompson: Trump’s parroting of Russian propaganda

I’m not a huge fan of cable news, especially in primetime. The Fox News slate serves as mouthpieces for President Trump; CNN’s shows often devolve into shouting matches, and MSNBC programming is quick to pounce on Trump’s words and actions but doesn’t always provide full context to what they mean.
But Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. show is generally very good and she’s by far better than anyone else on TV at explaining the Trump-Russia issue. During a segment last Thursday, Maddow took a deep dive into Trump’s history of obscure foreign policy comments in line with Russian government propaganda. This was spurred by Trump’s comments during a cabinet meeting a day earlier that he opened to the press. Trump randomly, bizarrely and inaccurately claimed the Soviet Union’s 1979 invasion of Afghanistan was “a good thing” because “terrorists were going into Russia.”
As Maddow pointed out, this was far from the first time he randomly echoed a pro-Russian talking point.
In an article published in early February 2017, two weeks after Trump took office, the Associated Press published a report about Trump’s early foreign policy hiccups. Near the end of the piece, there was this line: “According to one U.S. official, national security aides have sought information about Polish incursions in Belarus, an eyebrow-raising request because little evidence of such activities appears to exist.”
Why in the world would something like that be an early top priority of the new administration?
As Maddow went on to note, the “threat” that Poland was getting ready to invade Belarus was made up and was part of a Russian military disinformation campaign. Yet, the administration was on top of it when they had confused China and Taiwan and couldn’t get the British prime minister’s name right?
Months later in an interview with Tucker Carlson, he opined about the tiny Balkan nation of Montenegro (population of a little more than 600,000) and how “strong” and “aggressive” its people were, as if he were some sort of renowned expert in Balkan studies, and warned the country could start World War III. As it turns out, this was also part of a Russian disinformation campaign to prevent Montenegro from joining NATO, Russia’s prime military adversary and an organization which Trump at one time threatened to remove the U.S. from. There was even a Russian-backed failed coup in Montenegro where 14 people were indicted in a plot to assassinate that country’s prime minister.
Fast-forward to the ridiculous comment about the Russian invasion about Afghanistan and Trump’s claim that it was justified.
“These are such shocking assertions for an American president to make, it is difficult to know where to begin,” conservative writer Andrew C. McCarthy wrote in a National Review piece. “The invasion was a familiar episode of totalitarian Communist aggression. There was nothing defensive about it. Moscow swarmed Afghanistan to prop up a deeply unpopular pro-Soviet regime that had seized power and was under insurgent attack for attempting to impose Communist ‘reforms’ on a fundamentalist Islamic population.”
McCarthy goes on to write the global jihadist movement is “an outgrowth of the response to that invasion” and that Trump fails to grasp both “the geopolitical challenge posed to the West by the Soviet Union and, derivatively, Putin’s revanchist regime” and “the roots of militant Islam in the modern era.”
In her commentary, Maddow pointed out Trump’s view does not exist in this country.
“No one, no liberal, no conservative, no contrary out-of-the-box foreign policy thinker, no one holds the belief in American politics, in American academia, in American media, in American fantasy football chat rooms,” she said.
However, the Washington Post reported last weekend that next month, Russian lawmakers from Putin’s United Russia Party, along with the Communist Party, are set to mark the 30th anniversary of the end of the Soviet war in Afghanistan by passing an official resolution that will retroactively justify the invasion as a means of warding off terrorists.
Maddow leaves us with the question of why Trump has, throughout his presidency, latched on to these pro-Russia talking points. Seth Abramson, an attorney, investigative journalist and professor who has spent more than two years researching the Trump-Russia issue and rose to prominence on Twitter, notes that this goes back to prior to Trump’s presidency.
In a long tweet thread the other day, Abramson discussed the first meeting on March 31, 2016 of then-candidate Trump’s National Security Advisory Committee and how, as a result of that meeting, Trump personally ordered the committee to make a pro-Russian amendment to the party’s platform at the Republican National Convention later that summer. J.D. Gordon, a member of that advisory committee, told CNN in 2017 that he and others “advocated for the GOP platform to include language against arming Ukrainians against pro-Russian rebels because “this was in line with Trump’s views, expressed at a March national security meeting at the unfinished Trump hotel” in Washington, D.C.
Trump has said he didn’t remember the meeting and that nothing happened, but Gordon told CNN that Trump said at the meeting he didn’t want to go to World War III over Ukraine.
Four days before that meeting, Abramson notes, Trump had hired Paul Manafort, who worked as a longtime pro-Russia agent in Ukraine and is now a convicted felon, as a “delegate counter.” During his time in Ukraine, Manafort was an associate of Russian Konstantin Kilimnick, who took credit for influencing that platform change and has since been indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Manafort and Kilimnick worked for Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who Manafort offered private briefings on the Trump campaign to.
Abramson goes on to connect these events to a Trump-Russia conspiracy where Trump promised a pro-Russian foreign policy in exchange for election assistance.
McCarthy, a Trump-Russia collusion skeptic and Mueller critic, even conceded that Trump’s comments make it difficult for Mueller not to keep his investigation going. (By the way, we still probably don’t even know half of what has been unearthed.)
McCarthy contends the comments are more a sign of his ignorance rather than him being a Putin stooge.
The former scenario is really bad and it’s embarrassing that someone that ignorant could be our president. The latter scenario, which I suspect is more likely and will be proven in due time, is quite nefarious.
McCarthy writes that the comments are perhaps born out of Trump’s frustration that Congress isn’t giving him his border wall. But that doesn’t even begin to explain away the prior comments about Poland-Belarus and Montenegro.
As Maddow said, we all should be very wary.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
