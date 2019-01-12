Bridges: The people, places and things that help shape us into who we are

With the start of a new year it’s common for people, myself included, to reflect on the past while also pondering the future.
That not only goes for the past 12 months but recent years as well. We are all influenced by many things including people who know us well or casually, our environment and especially our families. It’s that way for me.
I’ve always been thankful for growing up in small town America. The city of Monticello helped shape me into who I am. John Mellencamp wrote a top-10 song about growing up in a small town and it perfectly describes my upbringing.
Within the county I grew up in and still refer to as home (even though I have lived elsewhere since 1993), we have more than one small town actually. Monticello is our county seat but the small-town atmospheres found in Shady Dale and Hillsboro also have the ultimate in the charm of a place that Mellencamp wrote and sang about in his 1985 pop classic.
Much remains the same back home as when I was a child and a teenager. While there has been some change, many of the things which made my home such a great place to grow up can still be seen during a drive through those roads I still know by heart.
In addition to the place I grew up, a major influence, probably the biggest in fact, has been family. Growing up in a stable, supportive environment would benefit anyone and that certainly applies for me.
It went beyond my parents. The positive influence of grandparents, aunts, uncles and other family members have shaped me from my infancy and youth into the year 2019. My younger brother and I have always been close. There has never been any type of “family drama” between us which is actually rare it seems. I have his back and I know has mine.
The family support I have received actually went back multiple generations. A great-aunt and great-uncle never had children of their own and considered my brother and I theirs. It was just another case of a positive family influence having great impact that still is felt today, decades later.
In my professional life, I have had the honor of working with some quality journalists. Dating back to my first professional job working in Madison to stops along the way in Covington, Winder, Monroe and Jefferson, being around people who know their craft and how to conduct business in a professional manner certainly influenced the way I approach writing articles.
Even when I was a college student working summer and Christmas breaks at the newspaper in Jackson, I was fortunate to learn about the business side of the community newspaper business from the late Herman Cawthon who was the publisher of the paper. I don’t think I ever saw him get mad or upset. His calm, cool-headed approach is something I have always strived for but admit to it being difficult at times.
Newspaper work, like any profession I suppose, can have some very frustrating days and at times you want to scream and punch a wall. In fact, I have done both.
I always try to remember the example Herman Cawthon set although I will probably never have his completely calm approach.
Being a community newspaper sports writer has also given me the chance to work with some great educators and coaches. The best ones still consider themselves teachers whether it is about sports or life in general.
In talking with Coach Shane Davis recently (who was profiled in a story published in this paper), I was reminded of the great role model he is for young people. In coaching football, he has the chance to mold young students into great adults.
Davis is also proud of his faith and had a powerful statement to explain how God would not judge him based on the number of football games he won but rather the influence he had on others, especially impressionable young people. His approach would be wise for all of us to follow.
There is a long stretch of road in front of us for 2019. There will be some bumps and detours along the way but I am thankful today for the influence I have received from so many positive aspects in my life. From where I grew up to my family to professional mentors, I have no reason not to be successful although at times I feel I have fallen short.
Here’s hoping the new year will be the best for all of us.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for his columns from the National Newspaper Association, the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Sports Writers Association. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
