Jacks: Salads don’t have to be boring

With the new year, many have resolutions to lose weight or just to eat healthy. My resolution is simply to eat healthy.
I recently spent a very long week in the hospital and lost about 20 pounds from that stay. It was not a fun stay right before Christmas and didn’t make for a happy Christmas or New Year. Things are getting back to normal if I could just get my energy level back up again.
With that said, I’m back to my healthy veggie eating and fresh fruits and juices. No milk for me, since it doesn’t agree with my meds.
I grew up on a farm and my dad grew some of the best vegetables around so there’s not many veggies I don’t like. I read somewhere that eating crunchy things make you feel like you have eaten more and you get full faster. So carrots, radishes, celery and apples are highly recommended. These are all big parts of my daily diet.
Salads are a big part of diets but they don’t have to be simple and boring. I ate my “workout salad” every day for months and never got tired of it. It has no lettuce in it and I would change the meat I added to it so it was always different. I still eat it at least once a week. It has no lettuce in it but is so very tasty.
Workout Salad
Ingredients
1 bag of mixed veggies from produce section (cauliflower, broccoli and carrots)
1 cup cherry tomatoes
1 cup sliced cucumbers
1 small can black olives
1 cup bell pepper cut in small pieces
1/2 cup onion (optional)
1/2 cup pickled pepper rings, mild
Fat free ranch dressing or Italian dressing
Directions
Wash all fresh vegetables and place in a large bowl. Add all ingredients except dressing. Mix vegetables together well. Add dressing and toss. I like using a bowl with a top. I place top on and shake it good to coat with dressing right before serving. Store leftovers in airtight container in refrigerator. Add rotisserie chicken, tuna, canned chicken or favorite lean meat to add protein or even a boiled egg.
I love salads that have fruit and nuts in it. Fruits and nuts are really healthy additions. I recently got this new strawberry salad that’s a little different than the one I’d been eating. This has some crunch added to it and makes it even better.
Strawberry Salad
Ingredients
1 pkg. ramen noodles, crushed, flavor packet discarded
1/4 cup sunflower seeds
1/4 cup sliced almonds
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted
1 head romaine lettuce, washed and dried
1 (15 ounce) bag baby spinach
1 pint strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. paprika
3/4 cup vegetable oil
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a small bowl, mix the ramen noodles, sunflower seeds, almonds and melted butter. Transfer to a baking sheet and toast in the oven, stirring occasionally until browned, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside to cool. Tear the lettuce and combine with the spinach, strawberries and Parmesan cheese in a large salad bowl. Add the nuts to this. Dissolve the sugar in the vinegar, combine the garlic, salt, paprika and oil and add to the sugar vinegar mixture. Mix well and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
A friend of mine said if you add bacon it’s got to be good. This BLT Salad is really good and very filling, too.
BLT Chopped Salad
Ingredients
4 slices bacon, diced
4 cups chopped romaine lettuce
1 avocado halved, seeded, peeled and diced
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup corn kernels
1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese
For the Lime Vinaigrette
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup Apple cider vinegar
Zest of 1 lime
2 Tbsps. freshly squeezed lime juice
2 tsps. sugar or more to taste (no substitutes)
Directions
To Make the Vinaigrette: whisk together olive oil, apple cider vinegar, lime zest, juice and sugar in a small bowl; set aside.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. In a large bowl, combine romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, corn, goat cheese and bacon. Stir in lime vinaigrette. Serve immediately.
This healthy Greek salad is so easy to whip up and it’s absolutely amazing when tossed in a light and refreshing lemon vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Ingredients
5 cups chopped romaine lettuce
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1 English cucumber, thinly sliced
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/4 cup sliced Kalamata olives
1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
For the Lemon Vinaigrette:
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup Apple cider vinegar
Zest of 1 lemon
3 Tbsps. freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 1/2 tbsps. extra fine granulated sugar
Directions
To make the Vinaigrette:
Whisk together olive oil, apple cider vinegar, lemon zest, juice and sugar in a small bowl. Set aside.
To assemble the salad: place romaine lettuce in a large bowl, top with red onion, cucumber, tomato, olive, goat cheese and pepper to taste. Pour dressing on top of the salad and gently toss to combine. Serve immediately.
I think the best dessert you can have is a mixture of good fruit. Make a bowl and store in refrigerator and it’s ready instead of the cake, pie or candy.
Fruit Cup
Ingredients
3 apples (I like the Pink Ladies), peeled and chopped
3 pears, peeled and chopped
2 mangoes, peeled and chopped
3 oranges, peeled and chopped
2 bananas, peeled and chopped
3 peaches, peeled and chopped
3 cups pineapple, chopped
1/2 cup lemon juice
Directions
Mix fruit. Pour juice over fruit. Mix thoroughly. The lemon juice will prevent it from turning dark. Store in airtight container in the refrigerator.
