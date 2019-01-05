Terrell: Available now: The 2018 Pig Book

It’s here! The 2018 Congressional Pig Book is out in print.
The Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) report is free and available online to any who want to read what’s really been going on in Washington for the past 12 months.
It’s a whopping 19 pages of unbelievable non-fiction reporting that points fingers at both the Republicans and Democrats.
Read it for a quick lesson in why our country is nearly $22 trillion in debt that grows daily!
In case you aren’t familiar with the CAGW, it’s a private, nonpartisan and non-profit organization whose sole mission is to eliminate waste, mismanagement and inefficiency in government.
Other than reporting waste in government spending, it can do nothing else but hope that the country’s citizenry will get mad and do something about the way “the swamp” spends our money!
One of the CAGW’s projects is to provide an annual evaluation called the Congressional Ratings. This is a review of where each member of Congress stands or measures up on “…tax and spending votes.”
Its work began in 1982 under the auspices of The President’s Private Sector Survey on Cost Control that became known as the Grace Commission. One of its big supporters at the time was President Ronald Reagan.
After a two-year study, the Grace Commission Report, funded solely by the private sector to the tune of $76 million at no cost to the taxpayer, made 2,478 recommendations which, if implemented, would save our country $424.4 billion over three years. The savings would not have eliminated any “essential services.”
Obviously, Congress thought better of the project and the proposals and its spending habits now have us about $22 trillion in debt.
Along with its annual report, the CAGW annually identifies “Porkers of the Month” for recommendations or for proposals that become legislation.
You will find several interesting points of information in this year’s report.
One of the more interesting proposals this year came from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) who must drink the same water that California and Atlanta officials drink.
Gillibrand suggested last May that Congress authorize “…the fiscally-imperiled United States Postal Service (USPS) to expand into banking.”
Keep in mind the Postal Service has failed to show a profit for 12 consecutive years, posted a $1.3 billion loss for the second quarter of 2018 and is reported to have more than $120 billion in unfunded liabilities.
As much as I like the local post office and the personnel who do a really good job with their mission here in Winder, I don’t believe the USPS needs to go into the financial services as proposed by Gillibrand in S. 2755, known as The Postal Banking Act.
And what would this column be without mentioning Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), more recently known for her DNA testing results. Warren and Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn., prior to his resignation) produced a video critical of Congress and President Donald Trump after it passed a successful tax reform law. Warren and Franken said the reforms would never work and that workers would not see any results. CAGW points out that more than 400 companies and 4 million American workers felt direct benefits.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was named Porker of the Month for August 2018. She introduced S.3250, the Rent Relief Act. The bill would have forced taxpayers to subsidize rent and placed a $76 billion a year bill on taxpayers.
UGA economics professor Jeffrey Dorfman called Harris’s bill, “The Landlord Enrichment and Taxpayer Fleecing Act.”
Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), the U. S. House Minority Whip, in a September 2018 speech, threw his support behind “house earmarks” which were put under a moratorium by Congress in 2011. He said the elimination of earmarks was “…an abdication of Congress’ power of the purse.”
The late Sen. John McCain explained earmarks, saying, “The more powerful you are, the more likely it is you get the earmark in. Therefore, it is a corrupt system.”
The CAGW report highlights a number of other areas.
The report points out we can save $3.6 billion a year by reducing improper Medicare payments by 50 percent; we can save $15 billion over five years by selling excess federal property; and we can save $50 million over five years by eliminating targeted water grants in the Environmental Protection Agency.
Isn’t it amazing how people in Congress like to spend other peoples’ monies? It must be the swamp water they drink after getting to D.C.
