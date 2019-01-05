Bridgeman: A new year of surviving Trump’s lies

I often grapple for optimistic, futuristic things to say in the first column of the year. This year is worse.
I was reminded this week that fans of Donald Trump like what he is doing.
I have heard repeatedly on TV that he was elected to be a disrupter. He certainly is that.
I don’t pretend to understand why he continues to get their support, but that seems to be quite true. It has become scary, given the power a president has.
I have written more about him in the past year than I have about federal issues in 40 years. He does dominate news — defined in this case as being completely different from any other president of my life.
Just in a week: He has fired the defense secretary, denigrated him publicly and appointed an “acting” secretary who has little to no experience with the military or foreign policy. He ordered the Pentagon to bring home soldiers from Syria without bothering to consult with anyone. He changed his mind about funding the government and attacked the leadership of the party he is dependent upon.
(Naming “acting” department heads may be his new “out,” meaning he does not submit anyone’s name to the Senate for confirmation. We now have an “acting” secretary of defense, chief of staff and attorney general. I wonder if we will have a similar title for the secretary of the interior.)
What puzzles me the most is why anyone still supports him. I said in March that truth still matters. It still does. We should say that daily, I suspect, reminding ourselves how important it is to our society, our country, our government — our world.
I have seen and heard multiple examples of teachers telling their students to be truthful. How, I wonder, do they rationalize their president?
I start with that: the president is a liar. I can’t get beyond it. Nothing else about him matters. Just as supporters wanted him to be a disrupter, I do not want him because he is a liar. He has been all his life.
Like his supporters who don’t care what he says or does, I don’t care what he advocates. He doesn’t tell the truth. He lies multiple times every day — often in back-to-back sentences.
In March, I wrote, “How, I wonder, does he expect the leaders of Germany or Britain or Russia or Iran or anywhere to believe him?” They don’t any longer; I doubt anyone at a high government level does.
Somehow, he views that as a good thing.
The ones I blame the most are those who serve in the federal government with Trump. Let’s start with ours — David Perdue and Johnny Isakson. Let’s not forget the people who control the agenda — Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, soon to be Kevin McCarthy as the Republican House Minority Leader. They might say the only way to exercise power is to “go along” with most of what Trump does. He is not worth that.
Republicans are protecting him. Some, no doubt, also like what he is doing — more’s the pity.
His supporters likely would point to two Supreme Court nominees who follow their views and a couple dozen federal judges at the appeals and district court levels. Again, that is not worth destroying the country’s foundation.
Most, however, are protecting their jobs. They have forgotten, or never accepted, the idea of “service.” Power is all that matters.
Too often elected officials — from city councils to Congress — forget they are caretakers, not owners. They are entrusted with power so they might exercise it for the benefit of those who vote for them.
Trump not only does not agree with that sentiment. He laughs at it, denigrates it and views those who believe it as “weak.”
He is wrong. He is so weak, so ineffectual. That is becoming obvious. I hope we survive it.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send him email to ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: A new year of surviving Trump’s lies
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)