BCSO arrests woman in connection with fatal hit and run in Statham

Wednesday, December 26. 2018
After a three-week search, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office has captured the suspect in a fatal hit and run in Statham.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office announced Monday deputies had captured Sandy Wilson, 42, of Winder, without incident.
Wilson was wanted after allegedly striking and killing 66-year-old Marvin Barnes and his dog while they were out on a walk on the morning of Dec. 3 and then fleeing the scene. Wilson has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, felony hit and run, reckless driving, failure to report an accident, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain a lane, driving on the wrong side of the road and cruelty to animals.
