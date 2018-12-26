Basketball: WBHS teams go 1-1 at Prince Avenue Invitational

Both the Winder-Barrow boys and basketball teams went 1-1 in a pair of games at the Prince Avenue Christian Holiday Invitational last week.
The Bulldogg boys beat Prince Avenue 65-58 in overtime last Thursday behind 18 points from Rico Thomas and 17 from Brandon Bannis and snapped a four-game losing streak.
The game was tight throughout. Winder-Barrow led 14-9 after a quarter, but the Wolverines tied the game at 26-26 at the half and led 42-38 after three quarters. The Bulldoggs outscored the Wolverines 13-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime and then outscored them 14-7 in the extra period to grab the win. Bannis went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in overtime to seal it.
Winder-Barrow (5-6) was dealt a 72-56 loss by Cherokee Bluff on Friday. The game was tied 14-14 after a quarter, but the Bears (8-4) outscored the Bulldoggs 24-14 in the second to grab a 10-point lead at the break.
Isaiah Nelson-Ododa led Winder-Barrow with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyreek Perkins added 15 points.
In girls action, Winder-Barrow had a rough showing on Thursday, losing 48-39 to Prince Avenue despite senior guard Chellia Watson’s 25-point performance. The Lady Bulldoggs (6-5) bounced back Friday with a 64-49 win over Cherokee Bluff. Watson had 24 points to lead the team again, while junior Keirsten Jackson provided a spark off the bench, scoring 12 points.
Both Winder-Barrow teams will be back in action this week in the eight-team Christmas in Commerce holiday tournament at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
The Lady Bulldoggs will open up against Stephens County at 9 a.m. Thursday, and the boys will follow at 10:30 a.m. Thursday against Stephens. If the Lady Doggs win, they will face the winner of Lanier and Monroe Area at 3:45 p.m. Friday. If they lose, they will face the loser of that game at 9 a.m. Friday.
If the WBHS boys win, they’ll face the winner of Elbert County and Monroe Area at 5:30 p.m. Friday. If they lose, they will face the loser of that game at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Both Winder-Barrow teams will also play a game Saturday.
