Barrow Democrats to reorganize after bylaw infraction

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, December 26. 2018
Comments (0)
The Barrow County Democratic Party will have to reorganize and elect new committee members and officers early next year after it was determined by local and state party leaders that the group didn’t follow its committee election bylaws.
According to leaders, the party did not follow correct procedures in July when it failed to hold an election for half of its committee posts within 45 days following the May statewide primary. The party also did not conduct a proper election for chairman and other officers this month and will have to go through a “recertification” process beginning next month, said Sarah Todd, Vice Chair of Congressional District Chairs and County Party Liaison for the Democratic Party of Georgia.
That process will first involve the election of a party committee, to be overseen by Todd and the state party. The party will have to publicly advertise the committee elections for four consecutive weeks in the Barrow News-Journal prior to the elections being held. Up to four committee members per county commission district can be elected. On the first day of the next month, presumably February, the new committee would become active and would have to advertise, for four additional weeks, officer elections, which likely would be held in March.
See more in the Dec. 26 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.