Auburn Center rental rates, regulations discussed

The Auburn City Council will vote at its business meeting next month on proposed rental rates and regulations for the new Auburn Center on College Street, which will be ready for occupancy in January.
The council discussed the proposals during its monthly work session Thursday.
City officials are proposing that the center be available for rent Mondays-Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays-Sundays from 7 a.m. to midnight, with three-hour base rates broken into three categories: standard, educational use and non-profit.
The three-hour base rates for the “standard category” Mondays-Thursdays would be $125 for the main floor board room, $250 for the third-floor banquet hall and $500 for the entire facility. Those rates would increase to $200, $400 and $800 for Fridays-Sundays. Non-profit and education rates would be $75, $150 and $350 for Mondays-Thursdays and $150, $300 and $600 for Fridays-Sundays.
A security deposit of 50 percent of the rental fee would be required upfront and would be returned within 14 business days without any damage to the facility. Other proposed fees include $50 per day for the sound system, $50 per event for use of the kitchen (no kitchen fee when renting the entire building) and $45 per hour per police officer, with a four-hour minimum.
Events with alcohol would require at least one police officer in attendance for the first 100 people and at least one officer for every additional 100 people after that.
City attorney Jack Wilson said the city would also need to update its alcohol ordinance before the facility is rented out.
No smoking or tobacco use would be allowed under the premises, according to the proposed rules and regulations.
City administrator Alex Mitchem said a wedding company would be renting space in the center and that the city would work with it on scheduling.
Mitchem said the city researched rates for similar venues in surrounding communities, including Winder, Jefferson, Lawrenceville, Smyrna and Monroe.
See more in the Dec. 26 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
