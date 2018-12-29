Bridges: Looking at the prospects for a great new year

As we continue to mark off the final days of 2018, a new year is now less than a week away. It’s always hard to believe this time on the calendar is at hand once again. It does go faster with each passing year.
The past 12 months have been a mixed bag of good, bad and in between. I imagine it’s that way for most of us. For me, I learned long ago that the lowest of low times don’t override the best of the good. In fact, thinking about the good is what often keeps us going.
The turning of the page into a new year always gives me a sense of hope for better things, from health to finances and everything in between. It is also a time of reflection, not only for the past year but for the things to be thankful for and for things we often take for granted.
“Thankful” lists are a favorite of mine. Some items are serious and no not so serious but with a new year at hand, now is a good time to be thankful for:
•The days when the sky is blue and the sun is shining bright overhead. I love simply going outside and letting the sun’s rays shine down on me.
•A text from a friend to see how your day is going.
•Classic television game shows including The Match Game, The $25,000 Pyramid, Joker’s Wild and Family Feud (with Richard Dawson).
•The company, however rare, which values the contributions of its employees rather than viewing them as a faceless number.
•The days during the winter when the temperature is at least 60.
•Saturdays in the fall when college football fills the television from noon until well past midnight.
•The time of year when it does not get dark at 5:30 in the afternoon.
•Those who still understand the lost art of sending a written thank-you note.
•Good neighbors.
•Those mornings when I don’t have to get up early.
•The new television series, increasingly rare, that is actually worth watching.
•Political campaign upsets, which are as much fun to watch as athletic upsets.
•The elected official who actually carries through on a campaign promise or two.
•The time when radio stations had an actual person in the studio whenever you tuned in.
•Newspapers that actually provide local news and sports. I remember a couple of years ago a team I covered was getting set to play for a state baseball championship. I was curious what type of coverage the opposing team received in its hometown paper. I called and asked for a copy to be sent to me. When it arrived, you would not have even known the town had a baseball team, much less one playing for a state title.
•The arrival of colorful birds in all shapes and varieties after leaving seeds and water for them on a cold day.
•Those who work to rescue abused and abandoned animals.
•Anyone who has worn a uniform representing our country.
•Those of you who take the time to let me know you read these musings from time to time — both of you. Here’s to a great 2019 for all of us. May it be our best year yet.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for column writing from the National Newspaper Association, the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Sports Writers Association. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
