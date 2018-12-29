Terrell: Questions and more questions

Here it is, the end of another year.
We are staring 2019 right between the eyes. I’m doing everything I can to keep from being worn out after 71-plus years.
I can’t give up yet. I have so many unanswered questions at this point of my life for which I am still searching for answers.
In the past week I have received two emails with even more of life’s unanswered questions.
I still don’t know who let the dogs out, when they got out, or why someone let them out. I don’t even know who the dogs belong to!
And, where’s the beef? What’s the problem with the beef?
I have yet to learn how to get to Sesame Street.
If a person owns a piece of land, does he or she own it to the center of the earth?
Does anyone know why Dora doesn’t use Google and who is Dora anyway?
Have you ever wondered why all of the different flavors of fruit loop cereal taste the same but each represents a different fruit?
What about Tootsie Pops? Does anyone know how many licks it takes to get to the center and why is it called a tootsie “pop?”
Can anyone tell me why eggs are packaged in a flimsy carton but batteries are sealed in plastic and cardboard that’s so tough you need scissors and pliers to open the package?
Does anyone know why the word “abbreviated” is so long?
And go figure, why there is a “d” in “fridge” but not in the word refrigerator?
Here’s one to think about. Lemon juice is made with artificial flavor, yet they advertise dish washing liquid as being made with real lemon juice!
Have you ever wondered why they sterilize needles for lethal injections or why we drive on the parkway and park in the driveway?
What happens to the extra penny when someone asks you to “put your two cents in” but are only willing to “give you a penny for your thoughts?”
I’ve never thought about this until this week but have you ever noticed that “The Alphabet Song” and “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” have the same tune?
And, why did you just try to sing those two songs? Be honest!
Have you ever wondered why people believe you when you say there are four billion stars in the sky but reach out to check when you say the paint is wet?
How many of you have wondered about Victoria’s Secret? Do you have any clue?
Does anyone really know where Waldo is? “Can you hear me now?”
What about the bubbles in bubble bath? Regardless of the color of the bubble bath, the bubbles are always white!
Do penguins have knees? Have you ever wondered why the glue doesn’t stick to the inside of a bottle?
If marbles are not made of marble, why are they called marbles?
Why do we call elderly people “old people” but we don’t call children “new people?”
Have you ever wondered about what shape is the sky or why the Easter Bunny carries eggs? Rabbits don’t lay eggs.
Where do all of the daylight saving hours go?
Why is it written “May contain traces of peanuts or other kinds of nuts” on peanut butter jars? Are people not smart enough to realize peanut butter has nuts in it?
What is a chickpea if it is neither a chick nor a pea?
Why is the “caps lock” not capitalized on a keyboard?
Is there ever a day mattresses are not on sale?
So many questions, so little time!
Maybe we should lock all of our elected officials in Washington in one big room and not allow them to come out until they can reach an agreement on answers for every question listed above.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
