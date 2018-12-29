Almand: Grading your independence

As the holiday season rolls around, families will be gathering together again.
You may be seeing Uncle Jack or Great Aunt Betty for the first time in ages. In many cases, you will observe the years which have passed since their last visit have not been too kind. Their movements are affected. They aren’t as quick of wit as you remembered. You develop an awareness how their independence is becoming compromised.
The healthcare industry has set certain standards in order to judge a person’s ability to take care of themselves without outside assistance. Wikipedia describes them as:
“Basic ADLs (Activities of Daily Living) consist of self-care tasks including, but are not limited to:
•Bathing and showering
•Personal hygiene and grooming (including brushing/combing/styling hair)
•Dressing
•Toilet hygiene (getting to the toilet, cleaning oneself, and getting back up)
•Functional mobility, often referred to as “transferring”, as measured by the ability to walk, get in and out of bed, and get into and out of a chair
•Self-feeding (not including cooking or chewing and swallowing)”
The origin of troubles
If you look closely at these six issues, there is an underlying theme thoroughout. Each of the concerns are related to a person’s ability to move on their own: to push, to pull, to lift or to walk. So, let’s look at the origin of movement.
All movement is contraction-based. Your muscle/tendon complex contracts to move your skeletal structure in a 360-degree environment. The more structural integrity those fibers possess, the better a person can perform any movement. You could liken this to the strings on a puppet. The strings have to be pulled to get the puppet to duplicate the activities of dancing, running, jumping and waving or, more simply, walking, lifting a laundry basket or getting out of a chair.
Poverty of the flesh
Our muscles, tendons and ligaments have three main responsibilities:
•Stabilize the joints
•Keep proper spacing between joints
•Facilitate movement in all directions
A fact of life is muscles, tendons and ligaments will slowly but unfailingly deteriorate over time if they are not stimulated. The general rule of thumb is the body will lose a half-pound of those fibers every year if a person doesn’t remain physically active. This deterioration can begin as early as a person’s late 20s. The medical term for this event as it relates to we seniors is sarcopenia (homework assignment – look it up).
My life experiences from the ‘90s brought this reality home. During a seven-plus-year period I visited assisted living facilities dozens of times and signed in to various nursing homes on at least 100 occasions. Along the way, the in-home care scenario was added to the agenda.
After becoming a personal trainer at the start of the new millennium, those former realities were brought into sharp focus. What many of you are living through with older family members today is the slow, steady decline of a generation.
Why are we in crisis mode?
When Medicare was introduced in 1965, there was little thought as to its long-term ramifications. The powers-that-be never took into account how the population’s life expectancy would be steadily increasing with each succeeding decade. What this ultimately exposed was the future root cause of the financial crisis building in our healthcare today. The policies put in place, while subject to debate, are not the primary culprit. The main problem turns out to be our lifestyle choices!
The majority of seniors are on too many medications, are not disciplined in their eating habits and look upon exercise as the red-headed stepchild no one wants. With 10,000 baby boomers accessing Medicare daily, we have an ever-increasing monetary burden imposed on the system by an unhealthy populace, with no end in sight.
We cannot legislate health (just like you can’t legislate morality) and the “magic pill” is not on the horizon anytime soon (and I’d hate to see the side effects)! What I have learned from my clients, most of whom are in their 50s, 60s and 70s, is if you discipline yourself to exercise and eat right, the ADLs will develop into being a minor player in the healthcare debate.
Within our power
When it comes to nutrition, my approach is more fundamental (see my March 2018 column “The 80-percent Rules”). Because there are so many moving parts to the food pyramid, I defer to the nutritionists and dietitians when it comes to those in-depth discussions.
What I will advocate with absolute certainty is strength training. No fitness program should be without this essential element. While there is no one best program out there (otherwise everyone would be doing it today), there are many effective systems which will get the job done (such as mine, a shameless plug). My clients have confirmed what I had instinctively known going into my new career. When the body is challenged correctly, it will respond positively.
At your own peril
Your body doesn’t care about the weather, relationships or bills. It is very myopic. It does what it’s told. If you sit at home with your chips, dip and remote, the body says “that’s OK.”
On the other hand, if you get up off the couch, get in the car, and drive to the gym, the body will give you a thumbs-up.
Review the ADLs list again. They are basic skills that are probably of little to no concern for you today. But, look toward your future by observing people 10 or 15 years older than yourself. If you don’t start taking responsibility for your own health, sooner than later, that person could be you. Then, will the ADLs that have arrived on your doorstep be because of your decisions? Your independence going forward is in your hands. What grade will you give yourself?
Good luck and good health!
Rick Almand can train you out of Anytime Fitness (Winder and Auburn locations) or in the privacy of your home. He can be contacted at 404-312-9206 or Rick@UltimateBest.net. His website is BabyBoomersSurvivalGuide.net.
