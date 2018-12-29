Jacks: Snacks for New Year’s gatherings

Now that Christmas is over New Year’s is just around the corner.
There will be parties or just family gatherings to celebrate the New Year coming in.
That means coming up with some great but simple finger foods to share.
Most of these you want to be not too heavy since Christmas was a heavy meal and you got all the traditional food of black-eyed peas, greens, and such to celebrate good luck in the new year.
—
One of my favorite things to make for New Year’s Eve is my Buffalo Chicken Dip.
Simple but really good. A double portion is not a bad idea.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Ingredients
2 (10 oz.) cans chicken breast drained
2 (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
1 cup ranch salad dressing
3/4 cup hot buffalo sauce
1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese
Crackers, tortilla chips, bread, and celery sticks
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, dressing, hot sauce and shredded cheese until well blended. Gently stir in chicken.
Spoon dip into a 2-quart casserole dish, bake 20 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
Serve with crackers, tortilla chips, bread and celery sticks.
—
Another rather simple finger food that most like is what I call Sheet Tray Nachos.
Can’t go wrong with nachos in most crowds.
Sheet Tray Nachos
Ingredients
1 bag tortilla chips (I like On The Border brand )
1 (15 oz.) can meat chili (NO BEANS) use a good brand
1 (16 oz.) shredded Mexican blend cheese
1 jar chunky salsa (no skimp use good brand On The Border or Margaretiville are good)
1 cup sour cream
Directions
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Adjust rack to center of oven. Line a sheet tray with foil. Heat chili in a pan until it’s warm.
Spread a layer of tortilla chips on a sheet tray. Spoon the chili over the chips.
Sprinkle cheese on top of the chips and chili.
Heat in oven until cheese is melted about 6 minutes. Garnish with sour cream and salsa.
**Other things you can add is tomatoes, olives, onions, mushrooms, jalapeño peppers, pickle peppers (not hot), guacamole.
—
This simple cheese spread is really yummy on club crackers and pepper jelly.
This was given to me by Jerry Spayds my car salesman for many years.
His wife Katie made if for customers at Heyward Allen and I of course had to have the recipe. It’s been a keeper for years now.
Cheese Spread
Ingredients
1 lb. cheese cheese grated
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1 small onion, grated
1 clove pressed (or) 1 tsp. minced garlic
1 tsp. Tabasco sauce
Directions
Mix all ingredients together.
Pour mixture into a mold. Let set overnight or for several hours. Place on a glass tray.
Place pepper jelly (red or green) in the center of the mold. Serve it with your favorite crackers such as club, wheat, socialables.
—
Another of my favorites is using olives with a little cheese and flour.
Olive Puffs
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter softened
1 cup flour
2 cups cheddar cheese grated
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. Cayenne
1/2 tsp. paprika
48 stuffed olives, medium size
Directions
Cream all the ingredients except olives. Knead to form a dough you can wrap around the olives individually.
At this point you can place them on a cookie sheet and freeze them in a gallon size bag for later or refrigerate for at least an hour.
Bake at 400 degrees for 16-18 minutes if refrigerated. If frozen 20-23 minutes. No need to thaw.
—
Another simple recipe that is definitely a crowd pleaser is the cowboy caviar. One of my favorites, light not heavy.
Cowboy Caviar
Ingredients
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 can corn, drained and rinsed or 1/5 cups of fresh corn
3 Roma tomatoes, diced
2 diced avocados
1/4 cup red onion, diced
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped finely
Juice of 1 lime
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 cup Italian Dressing (I like Olive Garden brand)
Directions
Place beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, onion and cilantro into a large mixing bowl. Squeeze lime juice over the avocado so they don’t brown as quickly.
Sprinkle salt and pour in Italian Dressing.
Stir until well combined.
Cover and chill in the refrigerator for an hour to marinate flavors together. This is best served the same day.
The avocado might start to brown the following day but still taste great.
—
And one last simple chicken dip recipe that will definitely be a winner.
Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Dip
Ingredients
1 packet Hidden Valley original ranch dip mix
1 10 oz. can red enchilada sauce
3 cups cooked shredded chicken (breast preferred, canned can be used)
1 (4.5 oz) can diced green chilies, drained
1 cup cheddar cheese
2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, divided
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, mix together enchilada sauce and ranch dressing packet.
Stir until no clumps remain.
Next, mix shredded chicken, green chilies and 1 cup of Monterey Jack cheese.
Carefully mix until well combined. Pour mixture into a 13x9-inch baking dish.
Top with remaining cup of Monterey Jack cheese.
Bake for 20-25 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly around the edges.
Serve with your favorite tortilla chips.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
