Bennett: Watching the ball drop

Another Christmas has come and has passed.
Some of you may already have taken down your decorations! My mom loves all the festive decorations of Christmas, but by dinner time on Christmas Day, she’s ready to un-deck the halls. Actually, there wasn’t much decking of her halls this year, since she and my dad have not felt well for a while. It has been a tough year for them health-wise, and what little decking was done was at the hands (and the heart) of my grandson. Here’s to hoping he’ll be available to help with the un-decking!
Decking the halls at my house was at a minimum this year as well, due to a naughty little kitten. My tree was bare, except for the lights, which I haven’t taken off for several years anyhow. Shiny, dangling things would have been more than she could have resisted, and would have resulted in broken ornaments, and banishment to the office for the duration of the season.
I’ve always decked the halls in mid- to late November, and sometimes didn’t get my tree down until after Valentine’s Day. But because of the new curious and mischievous kitten, a busy work schedule, and near exhaustion after work every day, I was late getting started. While I won’t be like my mom and take it down Christmas Day, it won’t be long in happening.
The tree has suffered only minimal abuse, but I’m a little worried about my nativity sets on the piano. As long as I’m paying attention to her, she doesn’t bother them, but let me sit down to relax, or to work on a project, and she hops right up there, knocking down my shepherds, pawing at Baby Jesus, and generally just making a mess of things. Yep, I will be putting my things away much sooner than normal this year.
Next thing on the calendar is watching the ball drop in NYC. In my younger days, New Year’s Eve meant getting dressed up and going out for the evening. Not so much anymore. For the past (many) years, I’ve been happy staying at home, usually with just my kitties to keep me company.
Long years ago, I enjoyed watching Dick Clark’s NYE program. Not so much nowadays.
I don’t like most of the musicians and haven’t even heard of most of them. I do like watching the ball drop, though, so if I can manage to stay awake, I’ll switch it from whatever else I’ve been watching just a minute or two before midnight.
That’s about all I can stand to see of the show. And besides, it’s just not the same without Dick Clark.
Many folks take New Year’s Day as a time to make new plans, promises, resolutions… whatever you may wish to call it. Gym memberships will soar, and many new diets will be started on Jan. 2. (Don’t even bother on Jan. 1. You know you’ll be tailgating [even if at home] before and during the Sugar Bowl Go Dawgs!)
I gave up making resolutions several years ago since they were usually broken before the end of January anyhow. These days, it seems to work better for me to take one day at a time and do the best I can do each day.
Sometimes I can wake up each morning with a grateful and prayerful heart, while other days find me pushing the snooze button too often and starting my day already behind. Man, I hate it when that happens!
2018 has had its share of enormous blessings, as well as its share of challenges and heartaches. No reason to expect that 2019 will be any different. Life is like that for all of us.
It is my wish for each of us that 2019 will be full of blessings enough to keep us grateful and full of grace enough to carry us through the challenges and heartaches.
Happy New Year, everyone!
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Watching the ball drop
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)