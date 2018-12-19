Basketball: BCA boys run winning streak to six games

Wednesday, December 19. 2018
The Bethlehem Christian Academy boys basketball team’s winning streak now stands at six.
The Knights won a pair of games last weekend to improve to 10-1 overall. On Friday, they knocked off Westminster Christian of Watkinsville on the road, 53-50. They followed that up Saturday with a 57-35 home rout of Monsignor Donovan.
The Knights will be back in action this week in a Christmas tournament at Providence Christian, set for Wednesday through Friday. They’ll then be off until Jan. 4 when they visit Hebron Christian, the only team to defeat them so far this season.
Meanwhile in girls action, the Lady Knights bounced back Saturday with a 38-29 home win over Lanier Christian after losing for a second time this season to Westminster Christian on Friday, 48-29.
The Lady Knights are now 7-4 overall and will be back in action Dec. 27-29 in a holiday tournament at George Walton Academy.
BCA will get a couple of tough GHSA tests as they’ll face George Walton at 3 p.m. Dec. 27 and Oconee County at 3 p.m. Dec. 28. They’ll then be back in action Jan. 4 at Hebron Christian.
