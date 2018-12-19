The Statham City Council took its first step Tuesday toward changing its form of government. The council voted Tuesday night to seek a change in its charter that could dilute the mayor’s authority.
The city has a “strong” mayor form of government.
New council member Dwight McCormic, elected in November 2017, said he would like to see changes that would change that to a “weak” mayor government and give more authority to the city council.
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to ask the state legislature to strike two provisions in the current charter. Both provisions are related to authority of the mayor and council. One says the mayor’s position and power cannot be reduced. The other says the authority of the council shall not be changed.
The council is asking the state legislature to eliminate both provisions.
McCormic said the charter should be changed. City attorney Thomas Mitchell said the charter was written in the 1960s and amended once in the 1960s.
He said it was written in such a way that is “was going to be hard” to change the form of government.
The city charter now gives the mayor considerable power and authority.
Mayor Robert Bridges said at the work session and Tuesday night he has no objection to reducing the powers of the mayor and providing more authority for council.
McCormic said he envisions the council meeting multiple times to suggest changes to the charter. If the council adopts the changes, those also would have to be approved by the state legislature, probably in the 2020 session.
“It’s going to take some time,” McCormic said.
See more in the Dec. 19 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Statham council asks for two charter changes; city will consider reducing mayor’s power
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)